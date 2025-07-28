Dubai and Abu Dhabi face excessive heat in latest UAE weather update with health risks and rain alerts

An excessive heat alert has been issued across the UAE, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 45°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi today. The extreme weather is raising health concerns, with warnings from both AccuWeather and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) urging residents to take precautions.

In Dubai, the heat has already reached above 36°C but is expected to climb to 45°C by afternoon. Abu Dhabi isn’t far behind, with temperatures hovering at 36°C and also forecast to hit 45°C. The intense heat will persist into the evening, with overnight lows of 33°C to 34°C, offering little respite from the scorching day.

What’s causing it?

The NCM reports clear to partly cloudy skies, but warns of convective cloud activity over eastern and southern areas, which could bring isolated showers. Winds may reach up to 40 km/h in parts of the country, causing blowing dust and sand, especially in open areas.

Humidity levels are expected to rise along coastal regions tonight and into Tuesday morning, potentially making it feel even hotter than the forecasted temperature.

Authorities issue health advice

Officials are urging residents, outdoor workers, and vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and those with health issuesmto avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours (typically 12pm to 4pm), stay well-hydrated, and seek out shaded or air-conditioned spaces.

Marine conditions

Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. However, with temperatures this high, it’s best to stay indoors or in shaded, cool places to avoid the intense heat.

Keep cool and drink plenty of water during this peak summer UAE weather

