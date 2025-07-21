Stay safe out there

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an orange and yellow alert due to extreme weather in some parts of the UAE.

According to the meteorology centre, rain was reported in Al Ain’s Al Faqa, Um Al Zumoul, and over Khatm Al Shiklah over the afternoon. Margham, Al Qudra, Saih Al Salem, and Al Lisailli in Dubai also experienced light to heavy rain.

The NCM shared the below video of the heavy rainfall via their Instagram account.

A warning was also issued to expect more rainfall throughout the day.

Higher temperatures expected

The NCM also announced an increase in temperatures, despite the heavy rain. The highest temperature recorded was 49.8°C in Saih Al Salam (Dubai).

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 49.8 درجة مئوية في سيح السلم (دبي) الساعة 14:15 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 49.8°C in Saih Al Salam (Dubai) at 14:15 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/cocttrGaYO — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) July 21, 2025

The NCM urged residents to take precautions due to the severe weather conditions.

A post on NCM’s official X (previously Twitter) stated, ‘Precautions should be taken during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over internal areas. Loose objects and weak structures may become hazardous due to strong winds and can reduce horizontal visibility’

The post also urged residents to stay away from areas of accumulated rain.

Earlier this week, the UAE experienced similar weather conditions with rainfall and higher temperatures.

NCM has not officially announced when the weather is likely to get better, but you can stay up to date on the developing weather conditions via its official channel on @officialuaeweather

Stay safe out there!

