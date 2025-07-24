Scorching temperatures persist across the UAE, but forecasters predict scattered rain and cloud cover later this week

The UAE’s sizzling summer weather is far from over, but there’s a silver (and stormy) lining to look out for this week.

According to the latest forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rain is expected to make a return to parts of the UAE. The weather bureau has confirmed chances of convective cloud formation over the eastern and southern regions, which could bring rainfall and strong winds.

Monday, July 21 kicked off with early morning showers in Fujairah, and cloud cover continued to build through the day. While much of the country remained hot and dry, residents in the northern emirates may have felt slightly cooler breezes thanks to this system.

Don’t pack away the sunscreen just yet though because temperatures are still soaring. The mercury hit a scorching 48ºC in Mezaira in Al Dhafra region, and is expected to remain in the mid-to-high 40s across much of the country this week.

Humidity is also on the rise, with conditions expected to become sticky in the coastal regions, particularly during the evenings. So if you’re heading out for dinner or a late-night walk, expect muggy conditions and pack plenty of water.

Here’s the outlook:

Tuesday to Friday : Rain possible over the eastern and southern areas, particularly in the afternoons.

Daytime highs : 44°C to 48°C inland, 40°C to 43°C in coastal areas.

Humidity : Likely to spike at night and early morning along the coast.

Winds: Light to moderate, with occasional gusts stirring up dust in exposed areas.

As always, the NCM urges residents to stay up to date with official weather warnings and avoid areas prone to flash flooding during rain spells.

So while the heat is here to stay (for now), a few raindrops could be just around the corner.