From visa-free travel to flexible workweeks, here’s what to know for the month ahead

It’s a new month, and with it comes a fresh set of updates for UAE residents. Whether you’re planning a trip, adjusting your workday, or just navigating life in the heat, these rule and regulation changes taking effect in July are worth knowing about.

Visa-free travel to Armenia

UAE citizens and residents can now travel visa-free to Armenia for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. The policy came into effect on July 1, making it easier than ever to explore this mountainous, culture-rich neighbour — no paperwork, no embassy visits, just book and go.

Flexible summer hours in Dubai & remote Fridays in Ajman

The “Our Flexible Summer” initiative is back in Dubai, encouraging private sector companies to adopt lighter working hours from July 1 to September 12. Employees can opt to begin their workday between 7am and 8:30am, and wrap up any time between 2:30pm and 5pm, depending on their start time — perfect for avoiding the worst of the heat.

Meanwhile in Ajman, government employees can now work remotely on Fridays throughout the summer, offering a welcome breather before the weekend.

Midday work ban continues

From 12:30pm to 3pm daily, all outdoor work remains suspended until September 15. This nationwide rule is part of the UAE’s labour safety strategy, protecting workers during the hottest hours of the day.

Legal sale of tobacco-free nicotine pouches

Starting July 29, nicotine pouches — a tobacco-free, smokeless product — will be legally available under UAE health regulations. Expect clear labelling, age restrictions, and tight retail controls as these products hit the shelves.

Emiratisation targets enforced

From July 1, private sector companies with 50+ employees must ensure at least 1% of their skilled workforce are Emiratis. Firms that fall short face fines, as the government continues to push local workforce integration.

School’s out

Dubai private schools broke for summer on June 30, with classes resuming around August 26. Expect packed summer camps, indoor attractions, and family outings to be in full swing across the emirates.