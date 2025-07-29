Fog warning and dust incoming as UAE weather shifts across some parts of the country

The UAE weather forecast today includes a yellow alert for fog issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in some parts of the country. Visibility is reduced in affected areas, and drivers are urged to take caution. Abu Dhabi Police posted on X this morning, reminding motorists to follow speed limits displayed on electronic signs. As the UAE weather continues to shift through the summer, residents are advised to stay updated on official warnings.

#عاجل⁩ | ⁧#تنبيه⁩ ⁧#ضباب

⁧#شرطة_أبوظبي⁩ ترجو من الإخوة السائقين توخي الحذر بسبب انخفاض الرؤية الأفقية أثناء تشكل ⁧#الضباب⁩ وتدعوهم للالتزام بالسرعة المتغيرة الموضحة على الشواخص واللوحات الارشادية الالكترونية مع تمنياتنا لكم بالسلامة pic.twitter.com/jAU4I9ZXnU — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) July 29, 2025

Dusty conditions expected

Light to moderate southeasterly winds will shift northwesterly through the day, with speeds reaching up to 40km/hr at times. Blowing dust is expected, especially in open areas. Reduced visibility may return in the afternoon, so plan travel accordingly.

Highs of 50°C

After a week of rain and hail in parts of the country, the heat is back. Temperatures are forecast to dip to 28°C in higher areas like Jebel Jais, while Mezaira in Abu Dhabi could hit highs of 50°C.

Sea conditions

The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight throughout the day, with no major disturbances expected. Beach plans are safe – just watch for winds.

In summary

Fog in the morning, dust in the afternoon, and soaring heat across the country. Drive with care, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on official updates if you’re heading out.