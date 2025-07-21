Perfect if you want to stray away from the usual

Want to try something new? There are plenty of ways to enjoy Abu Dhabi through unique activities. From a kayak tour around the Louvre Abu Dhabi to a cooking class and watching a movie with kind strangers.

Here are 4 unique things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Kayak around the Louvre Abu Dhabi

See the Louvre Abu Dhabi from a unique vantage point: from a kayak as you paddle across the turquoise waters. During the 60-minute session, you will be guided around the iconic museum by an instructor, so you’re well taken care of. Opt for the evening time to skip the sun’s warmth, but if you want a magical experience, wait for a night when the full moon is out; or you will have to settle for the stars. The experience costs Dhs126 per person and is available Tuesday to Sunday. PS. Over the weekend, your little one under the age of six can join you for free. You can find all the details here.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island



Times: various sessions available, Tuesday to Sunday

Cost: Dhs126 per person

Contact: @wagamamauae

Take a cooking class with wagamama

Want to learn to cook your favourite wagamama dish? On Wednesday, the popular ramen restaurant is offering an adult cooking class from 6pm to 7pm. The class will cost you Dhs120 and will include the masterclass and a complimentary drink. And of course, you can enjoy what you’ve cooked after the session, and you will also walk home with a wagamama apron and a wealth of cooking knowledge. To find out the dish of the week and to book your spot, call the participating restaurants in Abu Dhabi you’re visiting.

Location: wagamama at Abu Dhabi Mall, Khalifa City, and Reem Mall



Times: every Wed 6pm to 7pm

Cost: Dhs120 per person

Contact: @wagamamauae

Join a free community event

Open Circle Yoga in Abu Dhabi is hosting a movie night where you can join in for free, cosy up with friends, and meet new people while enjoying a heartwarming film night. It takes place on July 19, from 7pm to 9pm. Spots are limited, so book your spots in advance here. PS. The movie is a cute surprise.

Location: Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Corniche Street

Times: July 19, 7pm to 9pm

Cost: Free

Contact: (0)58 279 1010

@opencircleyoga

Slow down with a coffee

Want to add a dose of calm to your week? Do it with a coffee in hand at the newly opened Café Des Artistes. It is nestled within Bassam Freiha Art Foundation which means you will have standout works of art just a few feet away from you. But it also comes with stunning views of the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum. Pair your coffee with a sweet treat with options like cheesecake, mango tart, mango passionfruit panna cotta, and more available. The cafe also does mains in case you need a bigger meal. They do an all-day breakfast, too.

Location: Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, Cultural District, Al Saadiyat Island

Times: daily 10am to 6pm

Contact: @cafesdesartistesuae