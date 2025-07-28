Your “things to do in Dubai” list just called and the weekend’s officially jealous of your plans

From striking the perfect pose in Puppy Yoga to mastering your swing at the cool, air-conditioned Topgolf Dubai, this week in Dubai offers plenty of ways to mix fun with relaxation. Treat yourself to a luxury manicure at Zieda Beauty Lounge, then discover the hidden charm of GABA a serene tea lounge by day and a chic speakeasy by night.

Dive into these unique experiences and make your week in the city truly memorable.

Manicure at Zieda Beauty Lounge

Treat your hands to a glow-up at Zieda Beauty Lounge, a chic salon in Jumeirah known for its expert manicures. Whether you’re after a classic French finish or bold acrylic designs in every shade imaginable, their team of specialists delivers flawless results every time.

They also offer a wide range of other luxury beauty treatments worth exploring.

Location: Villa 7, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Cost: Manicures starting from Dhs105

Contact: 054 247 0730

Chillout Ice Lounge

Wrap up and chill out, literally – at the Middle East’s first ice lounge. Set at a nippy -6°C, everything from the seats to the sculptures is made of ice. Sip hot drinks or nibble on sandwiches and desserts in this frozen wonderland. Whether it’s your first time or you’re coming back for the ‘gram, it’s an absolute cool-down must.

Location: Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Cost: Adult Pass Dhs70, Child Pass Dhs35 (UAE resident offers available)

Contact: 04 341 8121

Indoor Golf

Beat the heat this summer at Topgolf Dubai, the ultimate air-conditioned oasis for golf lovers. Perfect your swing in cool comfort at their climate-controlled bays, while enjoying chilled drinks and great company. Until August 29, take advantage of a special weekday offer: play for just Dhs99 per hour from Monday to Friday before 5pm, with free reservations and complimentary ice cream cones to sweeten the deal.

Location: Emirates Golf Club, Dubai

Times: Daily, check website for booking hours

Cost: Weekday specials from Dhs99 per hour before 5pm

Contact: 04 371 9999

GABA

Discover GABA in Dubai Marina, a serene tea lounge by day and a stylish speakeasy by night. Enjoy rare organic brews in a calm, curated setting that invites relaxation and ritual. After dark, the space transforms into an intimate, vintage-inspired speakeasy with velvet chairs, warm lighting, and creative cocktails. DJs provide the perfect soundtrack to a vibe that’s both elevated and laid-back, ideal for dressing up or down and feeling right at home.

Location: M Level, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily, tea lounge by day, speakeasy from evening onwards

Contact: 055 397 6973