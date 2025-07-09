IT certifications are opening doors, fast-tracking promotions, and even leading to 20% salary hikes

Thinking of leveling up your career in the tech or digital space? You might want to consider getting certified. A new global report shows that IT certifications are not just career boosters they’re also becoming a serious bargaining chip for promotions, pay rises, and roles in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Pearson VUE 2025 Value of IT Certification Candidate Report, ‘32% of candidates received a salary increase after earning certification, of those who earned a pay increase, 56% were rewarded within three months of receiving their certifications. That figure increased to 83% within six months.’

Employers are paying attention

Here in the UAE, where the digital economy is booming and tech roles are in high demand, these stats are playing out in real time. “From what we’re seeing in the UAE job market, certifications are more valued than ever especially in fields like cybersecurity, data science, AI, and cloud,” says recruitment expert Aws Ismail.

UAE companies are investing in certified talent

Nearly 24,000 professionals shared how IT certifications are shaping their careers and the results are clear.

In today’s fast-moving, AI-driven world, continuous learning isn’t just a bonus, it’s essential. More and more people are turning to IT certifications to stay competitive, future ready, and in demand. A huge 84% say they’re planning to get another certification in the next 12 months, showing that lifelong learning is the new norm for ambitious professionals.

Certified employees are proving to be real game changers for their companies. They’re not just ticking boxes they’re boosting performance, driving innovation, and lifting their whole team.

79% say their work quality has improved since getting certified.

76% feel more confident innovating and improving processes.

70% report being more productive and getting more done.

These stats from the Pearson VUE 2025 report show why certifications are becoming a must-have for anyone serious about career growth in today’s fast-paced world.

So… should you get certified?

If you’re working in or looking to break into tech, data, AI, or cloud roles, a certification could be your next power move. Whether it’s to boost your confidence, land a promotion, or get that raise, one thing’s clear: in the UAE’s fast paced digital economy, upskilling isn’t just an advantage it’s becoming essential.

Images: Unsplash