Watch the FIFA Club World Cup Final in Dubai this weekend
Six top spots to catch all the action, big screens and bar bites included
The football season isn’t quite over yet – and it’s ending on a high. The FIFA Club World Cup Final kicks off this Sunday, July 13 at 11pm GST, with Chelsea set to take on either Real Madrid or PSG (who play their semi-final tonight).
This year’s expanded tournament features 32 of the world’s biggest clubs and is being held in the United States, which means a late-night kick-off for fans watching in the UAE.
Not up for streaming solo at home? Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just tagging along for the snacks, here are six great spots in Dubai to soak up the action, pint in hand.
garden on 8
This is one of Media City’s most underrated spots for a match night. Think long picnic tables, two huge outdoor screens, drink deals, and a menu packed with crowd-pleasers like sliders, wings, and loaded nachos.
Location: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City
Times: Noon – 2am
Contact: (04 427 1000)
71 Sports Bar
This sports-centric bar knows how to do match night right. Expect dozens of HD screens, pub-grub classics, a buzzing crowd, and plenty of parking. Indoors or on the terrace, there’s not a bad seat in the house.
Location: DAMAC Hills, Trump International Golf Club
Times: 9am – midnight
Contact: (04 245 3988)
Barasti
One of Dubai’s best-loved beach bars, Barasti has serious big-match atmosphere. You’ll find giant screens across the venue, flowing hops, a late-night food menu, and sand-between-your-toes energy.
Location: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi
Times: Daily 9am – 3am
Contact: (04 318 1313)
Belgian Café
Head here for a Euro-style viewing experience – Belgian brews, sharing platters, and multiple screens playing the game inside and out. It’s great for smaller groups who want a laid-back but lively night.
Location: Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights
Contact: (04 423 4100)
Huddle Sports Bar & Grill
Huddle is a classic no-frills sports bar with mega screens, wallet-friendly drinks, and fan-focused energy. Expect a lively crowd and plenty of post-match banter – this spot stays buzzing until late.
Location: Citymax Hotel, Kuwait Street
Times: Daily until 3am
Contact: (050 100 7065)
ICON Bar & Lounge
This sleek British-style pub delivers comfort, good grub, and top-quality screens. It’s ideal if you want to enjoy the game with a pint and a plate of bangers and mash in air-conditioned comfort.
Location: Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City
Times: Noon – 3am
Contact: (04 366 9111)
