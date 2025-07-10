Six top spots to catch all the action, big screens and bar bites included

The football season isn’t quite over yet – and it’s ending on a high. The FIFA Club World Cup Final kicks off this Sunday, July 13 at 11pm GST, with Chelsea set to take on either Real Madrid or PSG (who play their semi-final tonight).

This year’s expanded tournament features 32 of the world’s biggest clubs and is being held in the United States, which means a late-night kick-off for fans watching in the UAE.

Not up for streaming solo at home? Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just tagging along for the snacks, here are six great spots in Dubai to soak up the action, pint in hand.

garden on 8

This is one of Media City’s most underrated spots for a match night. Think long picnic tables, two huge outdoor screens, drink deals, and a menu packed with crowd-pleasers like sliders, wings, and loaded nachos.

Location: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Times: Noon – 2am

Contact: (04 427 1000)

71 Sports Bar

This sports-centric bar knows how to do match night right. Expect dozens of HD screens, pub-grub classics, a buzzing crowd, and plenty of parking. Indoors or on the terrace, there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Location: DAMAC Hills, Trump International Golf Club

Times: 9am – midnight

Contact: (04 245 3988)

Barasti

One of Dubai’s best-loved beach bars, Barasti has serious big-match atmosphere. You’ll find giant screens across the venue, flowing hops, a late-night food menu, and sand-between-your-toes energy.

Location: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi

Times: Daily 9am – 3am

Contact: (04 318 1313)

Belgian Café

Head here for a Euro-style viewing experience – Belgian brews, sharing platters, and multiple screens playing the game inside and out. It’s great for smaller groups who want a laid-back but lively night.



Location: Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights

Contact: (04 423 4100)

Huddle Sports Bar & Grill

Huddle is a classic no-frills sports bar with mega screens, wallet-friendly drinks, and fan-focused energy. Expect a lively crowd and plenty of post-match banter – this spot stays buzzing until late.

Location: Citymax Hotel, Kuwait Street

Times: Daily until 3am

Contact: (050 100 7065)

ICON Bar & Lounge

This sleek British-style pub delivers comfort, good grub, and top-quality screens. It’s ideal if you want to enjoy the game with a pint and a plate of bangers and mash in air-conditioned comfort.

Location: Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City

Times: Noon – 3am

Contact: (04 366 9111)

