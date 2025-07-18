Weekend weather: Light rain expected in Dubai, NCM reports
Wet days may be coming our way this weekend with some rain in Dubai
Cloudy with a chance of light rain; this is the Dubai weather forecast for the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.The day started off with light rain in some areas of Dubai like Lehbab, and the NCM is predicting similar weather through the next few days as well, along with cloudy skies and humidity.
View this post on Instagram
Conditions are predicted to be generally fair to partly cloudy throughout the day with the potential for the rainy clouds, particularly towards the eastern and southern parts of the city, which may lead to rain. Humidity levels are expected to rise with as nightfall approaches, especially along the coastal areas, creating a hazy atmosphere for Saturday morning.
View this post on Instagram
The temperatures
Today’s highs will be varying between 44 and 49 degrees Celsius, with a possibility of some tempering by the chance of rain and cloud cover. Nighttime temperatures are projected to drop to between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, offering some respite from the intense daytime heat.
The wind
Surprisingly but perhaps owing to the rain, moderate to fresh winds are expected throughout the day. Some strong winds are expected, causing some dust to be blown inland. Coastal areas can expect wind speeds that may reach up to 45 km/h, which could impact visibility and outdoor activities.
View this post on Instagram
The sea
In the sea, the Arabian Gulf is likely to remain slight, while the Oman Sea could see slightly to moderately rough waters at times, especially under the influence of the stronger winds. Those planning to venture out into the sea for sailing or other maritime activities are being advised to remain cautious and check the latest updates on sea conditions.
When it rains…
During rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers are instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels.
Images: Getty