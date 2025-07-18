In the sea, the Arabian Gulf is likely to remain slight, while the Oman Sea could see slightly to moderately rough waters at times, especially under the influence of the stronger winds. Those planning to venture out into the sea for sailing or other maritime activities are being advised to remain cautious and check the latest updates on sea conditions.

When it rains…

During rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers are instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels.

