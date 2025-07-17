No moment like the present for some retail therapy

Dubai Summer Surprises is back for a new edition, and if you’re looking to indulge in some retail therapy soon, then now is the perfect time. Dubai residents – a sale is coming your way and we see discounts of up to 90% written in your future.

Part of the DSS calendar, the Great Dubai Summer Sale is running for one day only, on July 18, for just 12 hours, which means you need to be locked and loaded to swipe that card.

The sale will take place from 10am to 10pm at five malls across Dubai – Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, and My City Centre Al Barsha. The offering? More than 100 participating brands, so you’re spoilt for choice.

Of course, if it’s GDSS, then it’s not just a sale. Shoppers also have the chance to win prizes by spending Dhs300 or more at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira.

Spin the special prize wheel for instant rewards, and if you’re shopping for fashion, accessories, or F&B, you can even unlock 5% cashback via the SHARE app by scanning the receipts. At Mall of the Emirates, there’s more to win with up to 20X SHARE points on spends of up to Dhs2,000 or more in a single transaction.

This limited time sale marks the launch of the GDSS period, running from July 18 to August 10 across the city – a time of massive savings, winnings and more. It’s the first of many more such exciting sprints to come.

What’s more at DSS?

Running throughout summer, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy exclusive retail offers and unbeatable bargains at DSS until August 31, 2025. Besides the Great Dubai Summer Sale, this edition will include one other distinct shopping window: Back to School, running from August 11 to 31.

DSS is not just about saving money with discounts, the city will come alive with incredible things to do; expect mall activations, A-list concerts, world-class dining, and even iconic getaways at citywide hotels and attractions. And of course, everyone’s favourite Modesh and friends will be around to meet and greet all his fans.

The remaining highlights

Shreya Ghoshal at Dubai World Trade Centre: Saturday, July 19

Saturday, July 19 Made in Kuwaiti (theatrical play) at Dubai Opera: Friday, August 29 and 30

For more information, head to visitdubai.com website and @DubaiFestivals and of course, stay tuned to whatson.ae