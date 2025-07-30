Solemann Haddad, Moonrise

goes to…Gymkhana, London, UK

One place that stands out to me, even though I’ve only been there once, is Gymkhana, a two Michelin Star Indian restaurant in London that’s home to the best butter chicken and the best biryani. It’s the kind of cool you can’t put your finger on what makes it so special, but it is just so attractive as a venue. Also, my girlfriend is not a fan of tasting menus (which is what you get at most Michelin restaurants), so when I’m in London, I usually visit them alone. But Gymkhana is special because we’re able to order a la carte and can enjoy a Michelin experience together. It’s one of those restaurants that I want to go back to again and again.

@gymkhanalondon