It’s always Wine O’Clock at these Dubai bars

If your idea of luxury starts with a great bottle of wine – we get you. In a city that’s all about the finer things in life, wine is having its moment – from rich reds with slow-cooked meats to crisp whites paired with fresh oysters and cheese, and even menus inspired by the world’s finest wine-growing regions. If the vibe speaks to you as much as the wine, here’s your new go-to for the best wine bars in Dubai to check out this summer.

Boca

A casual yet chic spot in the heart of DIFC, BOCA is just as much about the wine as it is about the food. It’s a modern Spanish restaurant with a bar that’s just as much the draw as the food. The vibe is chilled out – warm lighting, big tables, casual chatter, and a terrace that feels like a hidden corner of the city. Ideal for a grown-up night out where conversation matters and the mood stays easy. Go for a catch-up, a few small plates, and a solid wine list that leans into Mediterranean flavours, with a nice showing of natural and organic bottles too.

Location: BOCA, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm–2am (kitchen closes at 11.30pm)

Contact: (0)4 323 1833 | @bocadubai

Josette

Known for its iconic marshmallow-pink walls and lively cabaret-style shows, Josette brings a Parisian flair to Dubai’s wine scene. Its spacious bar offers great views of the action, making it ideal for date nights or catching up with friends over a glass. Wine lovers will appreciate the diverse selection, with glasses starting at a surprisingly affordable Dhs50 – impressive for a prime DIFC location. If you’re into bubbles, don’t miss Josette’s own label non-vintage brut, a sparkling delight at just Dhs78 per 100ml glass. A top spot to sip and savour in the city.

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Times: From Wednesday to Thursday, and from Sunday to Tuesday, 9am to 1am; Friday and Saturday from 9am to 3am

Contact: 04 275 2522 | @josettedubai

Zuma

Since it opened in 2009, Zuma has been a staple for anyone who knows their way around contemporary Japanese food in Dubai. It nails that balance between stylish and relaxed, making it perfect for everything from business lunches to late-night drinks. Sushi lovers and robata grill fans keep coming back for consistently strong dishes, while the signature cocktails and wine list add the right kick. Its loyal crowd spans locals and visitors alike, thanks to the solid food and top-tier service.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Monday to Wednesday from 12pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 12am; Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 1am; Saturday from 1.30pm to 4pm, 6pm to 1am; Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 12am.

Contact: (0)4 425 5660 | @zumadubai

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen

Looking for fun, chilled drinks in a lively yet relaxed setting? Grapeskin is your spot. With great tunes and wallet-friendly prices, you can sample some of the world’s finest wines while their knowledgeable team guides you through a vineyard journey – all without leaving Dubai. The ambiance is casual and laid-back, perfect for relaxed evenings. Known for its eclectic vintage selection and sharing platters, Grapeskin delivers a unique wine bar experience focused on variety and quality.

Location: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Times: Monday–Thursday 4pm–1am, Friday until 2am, Saturday 2pm–2am, Sunday until 1am

Contact: (04) 403 3111 | @grapeskindubai

Soirée

Soirée bar is a chic Manhattan-style parlor centred around a cozy chimney and an art-deco bar counter, where vinyl records set the soundtrack. It blends a funky wine philosophy with the latest cocktail trends, complemented by elegant, inventive dishes crafted by Chef Alena Solodovichenko. The vibe is sophisticated and stylish, capturing the essence of an upscale New York wine bar right in Dubai.

Location: ME Dubai, Opus Tower by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay

Times: Monday–Thursday 5pm–1am, Friday–Sunday 5pm–2am

Contact: 055 413 6648 | @soiree.dxb

CLAP

High above DIFC, CLAP is where rooftop glamour meets Tokyo cool – geometric angles, artful details, and an ambient glow. It feels like stepping into another dimension, where design, music, and energy collide just right. Creative touches are everywhere, the music is perfectly tuned to the room, and the space feels inviting and intimate. The wine list is well curated, offering a diverse selection from both the old and new worlds.

Location: CLAP, Gate Village Building 11, Level 9, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6pm to late

Contact: (0)4 569 3820 | @clapdxb

Bolla Wine Bar & Bistro

From morning coffee and croissants to pasta, custom salads, and crafted sandwiches at lunch, Bolla Wine Bar & Bistro offers a lively, sharing experience that flows into the evening with small plates and a wide-ranging wine and liquor selection. Stylish and contemporary, it’s a chic spot to enjoy gourmet bites paired perfectly with carefully curated wines.

Location: Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Daily 12pm–1am

Contact: (04) 340 0046 | @bolladubai