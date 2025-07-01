Not long to go before the water is switched back on

If you’re a resident or a visitor in Dubai, you would have heard the news of the Dubai Fountain being shut off for big makeover. The last performance took place on April 19, with the ‘glow-up’ expected to last a couple of months. No official date was announced by Emaar at the time, but they have just stated it is expected to reopen by October 2025.

The date was revealed in a response to a comment on the official Emaar Instagram account on a video shared by the leading real estate developer that details how the Dubai Fountain is maintained.

“Hello. Kindly be informed that the Dubai Fountain is expected to be fully operational by 01 October 2025, in line with the projected timeline. Thank you”, said the comment from @emaardubai Instagram.

This means we have just around three months of waiting to go, which isn’t too long. And of course you have plenty of other ways to keep you distracted in Dubai this summer. We have some top ideas here.

Why is the Dubai Fountain so special?

Before it closed, the Dubai Fountain was one of the city’s most iconic attractions, captivating thousands of visitors with its breathtaking water shows set to music, all in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa.

Why did the Dubai Fountain show stop?

The temporary closure is to essentially make way for a bigger and better show.

The world’s tallest performing fountain display will be closed for five months for an upgrade and planned maintenance. The upgrades are said to include more advanced technology being implemented, improved choreography, and enhanced sound and lighting systems.

They are currently submerged within the 30-acre Burj Lake and the fountains shoot up to 22,000 gallons of water as high as 140m in the air.

The fountains previously ran every 30 minutes from 6pm to 11pm every day.

Missing the Dubai Fountain show?

Currently, there are state-of-the-art digital screens that have been put up across the promenade that display the Dubai Fountain show – in a digital format of course. It mimics the colours of the Burj Khalifa LED screens which is quite mesmerizing to watch.

According to an Emaar statement, ‘It is designed to animate the location with engaging visual content and help retailers maintain footfall during the fountain’s closure.’

Images: Unsplash