Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup Final in Abu Dhabi this weekend
Catch the action, atmosphere, and every goal at these top spots in the capital
The FIFA Club World Cup Final is here, and if you’re in Abu Dhabi, there’s no shortage of great places to soak in the drama, passion, and energy of one of the biggest nights in world football.
Whether you’re a diehard supporter or just here for the goals and grub, these Abu Dhabi spots offer big screens, electric vibes, and all the match-day fuel you’ll need.
Sportsman’s Arms
This Irish-American gastropub is always game-day ready. Expect hearty burgers, wings, happy hour deals, and a family-friendly vibe. Screens are everywhere, the crowd is lively, and the atmosphere builds with every kick.
Location: Zayed Sports City
Times: Open 12pm–1am
Contact: (02) 447 1066
Belgian Café, InterContinental Abu Dhabi
A long-time favourite for sports fans, Belgian Café brings pub classics, plenty of pints, and a spacious terrace with screens. It’s always buzzing when there’s a big match.
Location: InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Times: 12pm–1am
Contact: (800) 423 463
McGettigan’s Abu Dhabi
Lively crowd? Check. Big screen action? Check. Proper pub grub? You bet. McGettigan’s is a top-tier venue for watching major tournaments, with a loyal football-loving crowd and great drinks deals.
Location: Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
Times: 12pm–2am
Contact: (02) 698 8137
Lock Stock & Barrel
With its huge projector screen, loud crowds, and fuelled-up fan energy, LSB Yas Bay is your go-to if you want to feel like you’re in the stadium. Get there early — seats fill fast.
Location: Yas Bay Waterfront
Times: 4pm–3am
Contact: (04) 423 8308
Brauhaus, Beach Rotana
This authentic German pub serves up steins, schnitzels, and a superb viewing setup. It’s relaxed but still buzzing with excitement when big games are on.
Location: Beach Rotana
Times: Open 12pm–1am
Contact: (02) 697 9011
Coya Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Al Maryah Island (for a luxe watch party)
If you’re in the mood to elevate your match experience, book a table at Coya’s vibrant bar. You’ll catch the final in style while sipping cocktails and snacking on Peruvian plates.
Location: Four Seasons, Al Maryah Island
Times: Open 12.30pm–1am
Contact: (02) 306 7000
Kick-off for the FIFA Club World Cup Final is expected at 9pm UAE time. Get your jerseys ready, book ahead, and may the best club win.
