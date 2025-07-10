Catch the action, atmosphere, and every goal at these top spots in the capital

The FIFA Club World Cup Final is here, and if you’re in Abu Dhabi, there’s no shortage of great places to soak in the drama, passion, and energy of one of the biggest nights in world football.

Whether you’re a diehard supporter or just here for the goals and grub, these Abu Dhabi spots offer big screens, electric vibes, and all the match-day fuel you’ll need.

Sportsman’s Arms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sportsman’s Arms (@sportsmanszsc)

This Irish-American gastropub is always game-day ready. Expect hearty burgers, wings, happy hour deals, and a family-friendly vibe. Screens are everywhere, the crowd is lively, and the atmosphere builds with every kick.

Location: Zayed Sports City

Times: Open 12pm–1am

Contact: (02) 447 1066

Belgian Café, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Café Abu Dhabi (@belgiancafead)

A long-time favourite for sports fans, Belgian Café brings pub classics, plenty of pints, and a spacious terrace with screens. It’s always buzzing when there’s a big match.

Location: InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Times: 12pm–1am

Contact: (800) 423 463

McGettigan’s Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sips by Karen (@sipsbykaren)

Lively crowd? Check. Big screen action? Check. Proper pub grub? You bet. McGettigan’s is a top-tier venue for watching major tournaments, with a loyal football-loving crowd and great drinks deals.

Location: Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Times: 12pm–2am

Contact: (02) 698 8137

Lock Stock & Barrel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lock, Stock & Barrel Abu Dhabi (@lockstockabudhabi)

With its huge projector screen, loud crowds, and fuelled-up fan energy, LSB Yas Bay is your go-to if you want to feel like you’re in the stadium. Get there early — seats fill fast.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront

Times: 4pm–3am

Contact: (04) 423 8308

Brauhaus, Beach Rotana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brauhaus | Abu Dhabi – UAE (@brauhausabudhabi)

This authentic German pub serves up steins, schnitzels, and a superb viewing setup. It’s relaxed but still buzzing with excitement when big games are on.

Location: Beach Rotana

Times: Open 12pm–1am

Contact: (02) 697 9011

Coya Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Al Maryah Island (for a luxe watch party)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COYA Abu Dhabi (@coyaabudhabi)

If you’re in the mood to elevate your match experience, book a table at Coya’s vibrant bar. You’ll catch the final in style while sipping cocktails and snacking on Peruvian plates.

Location: Four Seasons, Al Maryah Island

Times: Open 12.30pm–1am

Contact: (02) 306 7000

Kick-off for the FIFA Club World Cup Final is expected at 9pm UAE time. Get your jerseys ready, book ahead, and may the best club win.

Image: Instgram