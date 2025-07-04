Thousands of items from just Dhs4? Yes, really.

Love a good deal? So do we. Whether you’re on the hunt for handy home knick-knacks, lifestyle bits or fashion finds, there’s a brand new way to shop smart in the UAE and it’s called Amazon Bazaar.

Launched as part of the Amazon.ae mobile app, Amazon Bazaar is your one stop scroll spot for seriously wallet friendly finds. We’re talking thousands of items priced at Dhs25 or less and with some starting from just Dhs4.

Here’s how it works

The more you buy, the more you save: you’ll get 5% off orders over Dhs150, and 10% off when you spend more than Dhs300. Plus, there’s an exclusive 25% discount on all Amazon Bazaar orders throughout July, but only for a limited time.

From budget friendly organizers and beauty essentials to cute fashion pieces and home gadgets, the new Bazaar tab makes bargain hunting on Amazon even easier thanks to a super simple interface.

It’s available now (well, for some)

Amazon Bazaar is currently in beta, and only available to select customers in the UAE. If that’s you, all you have to do is update your app and tap on the new Bazaar icon, or search for “Bazaar” directly in the Amazon app. Prefer to browse on your mobile browser.

Fast, fuss-free delivery

As with all Amazon orders, delivery is a breeze, most items arrive within 6 to 12 days, and you’ll get free shipping on orders above Dhs90. Changed your mind? No worries. You’ll get free 15 day returns on most Bazaar buys.

Bargain hunters, this one’s for you

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon MENA, said: “Amazon Bazaar brings an exciting new shopping experience to Amazon.ae customers – from discovery to checkout, we’ve ensured the customer shopping journey is fun, easy, and engaging while they explore great deals from the convenience of their homes.

Ready to give your wishlist a refresh? Now’s the time to fill up your cart and feel good while doing it.

Get shopping at amazon.ae/bazaar

Images: Archive