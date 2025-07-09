The Dubai-based airline is preparing to roll out crypto payments

Emirates has announced that passengers could soon be able to pay with crypto for its services and will begin integrating Crypto.com.

The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to explore ways to integrate, while still maintaining the highest security and compliance standards. The aim of the collaboration is to give more options to customers when paying for services.

The MoU was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group and Michael Doersam, Emirates’ Chief Financial & Group Services Officer, by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Mohammed Al Hakim, President of Crypto.com’s United Arab Emirate’s operations.

Speaking on the signiAdnan Kazim said: “Partnering with Crypto.com to integrate cryptocurrency into our digital payments system reflects Emirates’ commitment to meeting evolving customer preferences, in addition to tapping into younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies. This strategic move is in line with Dubai’s vision to be at the forefront of financial innovation while at the same time providing our customers with greater flexibility and choice in how they transact with Emirates.”

“We’re delighted to complete the signing of this important MoU with Emirates Airline. As we continue to expand the everyday use case for crypto, integration with exceptional partners such as Emirates will bring real momentum to the digital asset industry and enable both companies to offer genuine innovative finance solutions for our customers. We look forward to working together as we continue to build our crypto offering in the GCC”, said Eric Anziani, President and COO, Crypto.com.

Air Arabia also recently announced the ability to use cryptocurrency for payments too.

Dubai’s turning up the heat in the crypto world, and Emirate’s latest partnership is right on trend. With a solid support system and forward-thinking rules in place, the city’s making big moves to become a global hub for digital currency. You can already use crypto to pay for so many things from property to your phone bill — and it’s only just getting started.

You can even use cryptocurrency to pay your bills at some beach clubs…

Image: Archive