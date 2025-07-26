Your Ultimate UFC Abu Dhabi Travel Guide: Roads, Routes and Parking Tips

Heading to UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi? Here’s everything you need to know about getting there smoothly

When UFC Fight Night takes over Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 26, don’t let traffic tap you out before the first punch is thrown. Whether you’re coming from across the road or across the country, here’s what you need to know before heading to Etihad Arena for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder.

You’ve got the tickets. You’ve picked your fighter. Your outfit is loud enough to match the crowd. Now all that’s left is getting to Etihad Arena before the punches start flying. The fights might be in the cage, but the first battle is getting there on time. The main event only kicks off around 10pm, but don’t get too comfortable. Traffic builds up faster than a desert sandstorm and parking fills up just as quick.

Where it’s all going down

Etihad Arena, Yas Island. Right next to the water, close to the action, and just 7 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport. If you’re flying in, you basically land ringside.

Coming from Dubai

Get on the E11 and head south. It’ll take around 45 minutes without traffic. Give yourself a bit more time if you’re travelling in a squad or planning to stop for snacks. You’re not racing for the title, you just don’t want to miss the walkouts. If you’re coming from Sharjah, you’ll most likely join the E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road) or E611 (Emirates Road) and then connect to the E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road) heading south towards Abu Dhabi.

Driving in from Abu Dhabi city

You’re about 25 minutes away, give or take. Parking is available but expect it to fill up fast. Carpool if you can.

Where to Park

Event parking is available at Etihad Arena, but a word of warning is that early birds get the close spots, while latecomers get the cardio. You can also park at Yas Mall and hop on a free shuttle. It’s five minutes away and feels like VIP treatment with better aircon.

Taxi game strong

Taxis in Abu Dhabi are easy to find, and don’t cost an arm and a leg. You can book one by calling the Trans AD hotline on 600 535353 or through the Abu Dhabi Taxi app (available on iOS and Android). Just make sure your phone’s charged or your ride home might become a cardio session.

Pro tips

Don’t leave transport to the last minute. The main event starts late but the traffic builds early.

If you’re using a ride-hailing app, set your drop-off pin at Etihad Arena.

Wear comfy shoes. You’ll be walking more than you think.

Screenshot your tickets and directions. Signal can be patchy with a full arena.

Whether you’re there to support Robert Whittaker, or routing for rising star Reinier de Ridder, or just there for vibes, getting to the arena shouldn’t be the hardest fight of the night. Plan ahead, pack your patience, and enjoy the chaos.

The details

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Date: Saturday, July 26

Doors Open: 5.30pm

Tickets from: Dhs195