Discover free things to do in Dubai and explore the city without spending a dirham

From neon-lit markets and historic neighbourhoods to breathtaking beaches and immersive light shows, the city is packed with incredible free things to do in Dubai for tourists, locals, and families. Whether you’re seeking adventure, culture, or the perfect photo spot, these 11 activities let you experience the best of the city without opening your wallet.

Swipe through the gallery

3 of 12

Take a night swim at Jumeirah beaches

Dubai has opened three public beaches for night swimming, complete with floodlights, safety information screens, and lifeguards on duty. The most popular spot is the 800 meter stretch near Sunset Beach, but you can also enjoy evening dips at Jumeirah 1 and Jumeirah 2. A perfect way to cool off after dark and one of the best free things to do in the city.

Location: Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, and Umm Suqeim 1 (near Sunset Beach)

Times: daily from sunset to sunrise

Contact: visitdubai.com

Join the Dubai Mallathon

This summer, the Dubai Mallathon is turning seven shopping centres into walking and running tracks. Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, Deira City Centre, Springs Souk, City Centre Mirdif, and Dubai Marina Mall will all be transformed into fitness friendly spaces. It’s a great way to get your steps in while staying cool in the AC.

Location: Various malls across Dubai

Times: daily, 7am to 10am, until Sunday August 31

Contact: visitdubai.com

Explore Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Souk Madinat Jumeirah is a lively spot where you can soak up Arabian market vibes for free. Wander the passages, browse stalls selling jewellery, bags, perfumes, and more, and enjoy unbeatable views of the Burj Al Arab. Whether by day or night, it’s always buzzing with atmosphere and perfect for some tourist snaps.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: daily, 10am to 11pm

Contact: soukmadinatjumeirah.com, (04) 366 8888

Watch a light show

Al Wasl Plaza is a stunning steel dome that rises 67 meters high and holds the world’s largest 360 degree projection surface. Every evening after sunset, the plaza lights up with breathtaking projection shows that are completely free to watch. The venue has even hosted concerts by global stars like Coldplay and Alicia Keys.

Location: Expo City, Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Times: open 24/7 (projections from sunset)

Contact: expocitydubai.com, (800) 397 624 89

Wander the Antique Museum

The Antique Museum is a huge treasure trove of antiques, handicrafts, and quirky finds from Asia and the Middle East. Wandering through the maze of narrow passages is an experience in itself, with shelves stacked high with everything from trinkets to furniture. It’s free to explore, just try not to buy that antique sideboard you never knew you needed.

Location: Antique Museum, Al Quoz, Dubai

Times: daily, 9am to 8.30pm

Contact: antiquemuseum.ae, (04) 347 9935

Admire the Gold Souk

The Gold Souk is one of Dubai’s most famous markets, where rows of stalls sparkle with gold jewellery and precious gems. Even if you’re not shopping, it’s worth a visit to admire the dazzling displays and soak up the lively atmosphere of Old Dubai. For just Dhs1 more, you can hop on a traditional abra for a scenic boat ride across the creek.

Location: Gold Souk, Deira, Dubai

Times: daily, 9am to 9pm

Contact: visitdubai.com

Drive the desert dunes

For adventure seekers, desert dune driving is a thrilling way to explore the Dubai desert. You’ll need a 4×4 and some skilled driving or a friend who owns one, to roam the sandy hills. While it’s free to drive, make sure your GPS is ready so you don’t get lost in the dunes. Best done during daylight hours for safety.

Location: Various desert locations around Dubai

Times: daily, 24/7 (best during the day)

Contact: visitdubai.com

Stroll the asian experience

Located on the first floor opposite the Dubai Ice Rink, with direct access to Address Fountain Views, this vibrant new area offers an authentic Asian-inspired stroll for free. Neon signs and colourful décor make it perfect for snapping photos for the ‘gram without spending a dirham.

Location: China Town, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Times: Monday to Thursday: 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to midnight

Contact: thedubaimall.com, (800) 382 246 255

View the Dubai Aquarium

One of Dubai’s most famous attractions, the Dubai Aquarium is home to thousands of marine creatures. While tickets are needed to go inside, you can still enjoy an incredible free view of the massive tank from inside The Dubai Mall. Spot sharks, rays, and colourful fish swimming just metres away, perfect for a selfie.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Times: Monday to Thursday: 10am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday: 10am to midnight

Contact: thedubaiaquarium.com, (800) 382 246 255

Work or relax at the co-working zone

The co working zone at B HIVE in BurJuman Mall is a leafy, relaxed spot where you can work on your laptop for free. It offers comfy seating, WiFi, and plenty of charging stations. Just register online to get your QR code and settle in for a productive day.

Location: B Hive, BurJuman Mall, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to midnight

Contact: burjuman.com, (04) 352 0222

Images: What’s On Archive