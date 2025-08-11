11 free things to do in Dubai
Discover free things to do in Dubai and explore the city without spending a dirham
From neon-lit markets and historic neighbourhoods to breathtaking beaches and immersive light shows, the city is packed with incredible free things to do in Dubai for tourists, locals, and families. Whether you’re seeking adventure, culture, or the perfect photo spot, these 11 activities let you experience the best of the city without opening your wallet.
Swipe through the gallery
Take a night swim at Jumeirah beaches
Dubai has opened three public beaches for night swimming, complete with floodlights, safety information screens, and lifeguards on duty. The most popular spot is the 800 meter stretch near Sunset Beach, but you can also enjoy evening dips at Jumeirah 1 and Jumeirah 2. A perfect way to cool off after dark and one of the best free things to do in the city.
Location: Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, and Umm Suqeim 1 (near Sunset Beach)
Times: daily from sunset to sunrise
Contact: visitdubai.com
Join the Dubai Mallathon
This summer, the Dubai Mallathon is turning seven shopping centres into walking and running tracks. Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, Deira City Centre, Springs Souk, City Centre Mirdif, and Dubai Marina Mall will all be transformed into fitness friendly spaces. It’s a great way to get your steps in while staying cool in the AC.
Location: Various malls across Dubai
Times: daily, 7am to 10am, until Sunday August 31
Contact: visitdubai.com
Explore Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Souk Madinat Jumeirah is a lively spot where you can soak up Arabian market vibes for free. Wander the passages, browse stalls selling jewellery, bags, perfumes, and more, and enjoy unbeatable views of the Burj Al Arab. Whether by day or night, it’s always buzzing with atmosphere and perfect for some tourist snaps.
Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Times: daily, 10am to 11pm
Contact: soukmadinatjumeirah.com, (04) 366 8888
Watch a light show
Al Wasl Plaza is a stunning steel dome that rises 67 meters high and holds the world’s largest 360 degree projection surface. Every evening after sunset, the plaza lights up with breathtaking projection shows that are completely free to watch. The venue has even hosted concerts by global stars like Coldplay and Alicia Keys.
Location: Expo City, Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai
Times: open 24/7 (projections from sunset)
Contact: expocitydubai.com, (800) 397 624 89
Wander the Antique Museum
The Antique Museum is a huge treasure trove of antiques, handicrafts, and quirky finds from Asia and the Middle East. Wandering through the maze of narrow passages is an experience in itself, with shelves stacked high with everything from trinkets to furniture. It’s free to explore, just try not to buy that antique sideboard you never knew you needed.
Location: Antique Museum, Al Quoz, Dubai
Times: daily, 9am to 8.30pm
Contact: antiquemuseum.ae, (04) 347 9935
Admire the Gold Souk
The Gold Souk is one of Dubai’s most famous markets, where rows of stalls sparkle with gold jewellery and precious gems. Even if you’re not shopping, it’s worth a visit to admire the dazzling displays and soak up the lively atmosphere of Old Dubai. For just Dhs1 more, you can hop on a traditional abra for a scenic boat ride across the creek.
Location: Gold Souk, Deira, Dubai
Times: daily, 9am to 9pm
Contact: visitdubai.com
Drive the desert dunes
For adventure seekers, desert dune driving is a thrilling way to explore the Dubai desert. You’ll need a 4×4 and some skilled driving or a friend who owns one, to roam the sandy hills. While it’s free to drive, make sure your GPS is ready so you don’t get lost in the dunes. Best done during daylight hours for safety.
Location: Various desert locations around Dubai
Times: daily, 24/7 (best during the day)
Contact: visitdubai.com
Stroll the asian experience
Located on the first floor opposite the Dubai Ice Rink, with direct access to Address Fountain Views, this vibrant new area offers an authentic Asian-inspired stroll for free. Neon signs and colourful décor make it perfect for snapping photos for the ‘gram without spending a dirham.
Location: China Town, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
Times: Monday to Thursday: 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to midnight
Contact: thedubaimall.com, (800) 382 246 255
View the Dubai Aquarium
One of Dubai’s most famous attractions, the Dubai Aquarium is home to thousands of marine creatures. While tickets are needed to go inside, you can still enjoy an incredible free view of the massive tank from inside The Dubai Mall. Spot sharks, rays, and colourful fish swimming just metres away, perfect for a selfie.
Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
Times: Monday to Thursday: 10am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday: 10am to midnight
Contact: thedubaiaquarium.com, (800) 382 246 255
Work or relax at the co-working zone
The co working zone at B HIVE in BurJuman Mall is a leafy, relaxed spot where you can work on your laptop for free. It offers comfy seating, WiFi, and plenty of charging stations. Just register online to get your QR code and settle in for a productive day.
Location: B Hive, BurJuman Mall, Dubai
Times: Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to midnight
Contact: burjuman.com, (04) 352 0222
Images: What’s On Archive