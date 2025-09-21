Looking for the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic in Dubai

Whether you are after large green parks full of activities for the kids or quieter corners there are plenty to offer for a picnic in Dubai. Here are some of the best spots to pack a blanket and enjoy time outdoors.

Al Barsha Pond Park

Al Barsha Pond Park is a 50-acre green space in the heart of Al Barsha that offers something for everyone. Children can play basketball, football or take a ride on a small solar-powered boat around the lake. There is also a cycling track and colourful playgrounds for younger kids. Parents can relax with their own food or grab a snack from the small café.

Location: Opposite Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha 2

Times: Sun to Thu 8am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 8am to 11pm

Al Sufouh Park

Al Sufouh Park is a smaller, quieter park, but it is well kept and full of shady picnic spots. Children can enjoy the playgrounds while older kids can play basketball or five-a-side football. The park offers views of Media City on one side and the Burj Al Arab on the other, making it a lovely spot to sit back and enjoy the scenery.

Location: Al Sufouh Park, Al Tarffah Street

Times: Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu to Fri 8am to 11pm

Also read: These are some of Dubai’s best spots for sundowners

Creek Park

Creek Park stretches along Dubai Creek and has plenty of green lawns and botanical gardens. Families can enjoy mini golf, a go-kart track or visit the indoor Children’s City. For a unique view, the 2.3 kilometre cable car ride offers a chance to see the park from 30 metres above the ground.

Location: Um Hurair 2

Times: Mon to Fri 9am to 8pm, Sat to Sun 2pm to 8pm

Town Square Park

Town Square Park is popular with residents of Dubailand and has plenty of fun for all ages. There is a large field to run around in, a great playground, a splash pad, a mini train and a classic carousel. There are also food options including pop-up stalls, street food trucks and the Mediterranean-style Caya with its outdoor terrace.

Location: Town Square Sales Centre

Times: Sun to Wed 11am to 9pm, Thu to Sat 11am to 10pm

Zabeel Park

Zabeel Park is one of Dubai’s largest and first technology-driven parks, covering an area equivalent to 45 football pitches. Children can enjoy obstacle courses, slides and climbing frames. There is a full-size cricket ground, Dinosaur Park with life-like dinosaur models and the Panoramic Tower for views of the area. In the evening, Dubai Garden Glow comes alive for a magical experience.

Location: Zabeel District

Times: Mon to Thu 8am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 11pm