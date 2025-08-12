Swap a dozen roses for a dozen romantic restaurants in Dubai, perfect for unforgettable date nights

Looking to impress your date? From first sparks to forever moments, these romantic restaurants in Dubai serve up sky-high views, beachfront charm, and candlelit ambience that turns every dinner into something special.

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Elevated in every sense, this rooftop restaurant, sky bar, and club lounge delivers a dose of Southeast Asian flair with breathtaking Burj Khalifa views. Born in Asia and rooted in celebration, CÉ LA VI lives up to its name ‘This is the life’, with dramatic décor, refined menus, and a seductive rooftop ambiance made for romantic nights under the stars.

Location: Level 54, Tower 2, Address Sky View Hotel, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 3am

Contact: 04 582 6111

@celavidubai

Above Eleven

A rooftop romance with a Nikkei twist. Perched 14 floors above the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Above Eleven blends Japanese precision with Peruvian soul, offering a date night experience that’s both elevated and electric. Sip on signature Pisco cocktails, share inventive fusion plates, and soak up panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, and beyond. From golden hour sunsets to vibrant late-night energy, this is where the evening begins and maybe never ends.

Location: Above Eleven, Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Sun to Thurs: 4pm to 1am, Fri: 4pm to 2am, Sat: 1pm to 2am

Contact: 04 666 1420

@aboveelevendubai

TATEL Dubai

A lively love letter to Spain in the heart of Downtown, this is one of the most romantic restaurants in Dubai. It blends bold flavours, timeless recipes, and a cosmopolitan edge for a date night that dances between tradition and modern luxury. Expect fine Spanish cuisine, a dash of global flair, and live entertainment that turns dinner into a full-on sensory celebration.

Location: TATEL Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 5pm to 2am

Contact: 04 215 2121

@tatel.dubai

At.mosphere Dubai

A date night quite literally above the clouds. Nestled on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, At.mosphere is the world’s highest restaurant from ground level and easily one of the most romantic. With candlelit tables, floor-to-ceiling views over Downtown Dubai, and a refined menu to match the setting, this is where unforgettable evenings unfold. Ideal for a special celebration or an elevated night out, it’s sky-high romance at its finest.

Location: At.mosphere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 12am

Contact: 04 888 3828

@atmospheredubai

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Intimate, vibrant, and full of soul, Atrangi reimagines Indian fine dining with a modern touch. Tucked inside the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, it’s the perfect spot for a cosy yet flavour-forward date night. This season’s “A Taste of Summer in India” menu brings fresh ingredients like mango, yoghurt, and coconut into the spotlight, making each bite feel like a journey home, with a twist.

Location: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Contact: 800 323232

@atrangi.dubai

La Petite Maison (LPM)

Nestled in the heart of DIFC’s Gate Village, La Petite Maison (LPM) Dubai offers an intimate escape with its French-Mediterranean cuisine and elegant setting. The restaurant’s airy interiors, adorned with whitewashed walls and contemporary art, create a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for a romantic evening. Dishes like the roasted lamb with aubergine caviar and yellowtail carpaccio are designed for sharing, encouraging a convivial dining experience. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a quiet dinner, LPM provides a sophisticated backdrop for cherished moments

Location: Gate Village 08, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 3:30pm & 6pm to 1am

Contact: 04 439 0505

@lpmdubai

Mimi Kakushi

A love letter to 1920s Osaka, wrapped in moody lighting, velvet textures, and soft jazz. Mimi Kakushi is effortlessly romantic, intimate enough for whispered conversations, yet stylish enough to impress. Tucked inside the Four Seasons in Jumeirah, it’s a hidden gem where Japanese classics meet timeless elegance. Ideal for couples who appreciate good taste, sultry ambience, and a little mystery with their evening.

Location: Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons, Jumeirah 2, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 2am

Contact: 04 379 4811

@mimikakushi

Salvaje Dubai

For couples who crave something wild, bold, and a little theatrical, Salvaje is a date night with flair. From its dramatic interiors to show-stopping Japanese fusion dishes, this Downtown hotspot turns dinner into a spectacle. Located in the heart of the Opera District, it’s where jungle luxe meets skyline views, making it perfect for a night of romance, rhythm, and just the right amount of drama.

Location: The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai

Times: Sun to Thurs: 12pm to 1am, Fri & Sat: 12pm to 3am

Contact: 04 570 3653

@salvaje.dubai

TOTÓ

An ode to old-world Italy with a touch of modern elegance, TOTÓ brings the soul of Italian-Mediterranean cuisine to the heart of Downtown Dubai. The atmosphere is cosy yet refined, think soft lighting, timeless interiors, and the charm of live music on weekends. Perfect for slow dinners, shared plates, and moments that feel like they’re straight out of a classic film.

Location: TOTÓ, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: 04 215 2121

@totorestaurantdubai

RARE Brasserie & Bar

Old-school romance meets modern edge at this award-winning brasserie in City Walk. With its sultry Art Deco interiors, low lighting, and a menu that’s both indulgent and inventive, RARE is tailor-made for date nights. Think oysters, succulent skewers, and perfectly seared steaks, served in a setting that channels vintage New York with Parisian soul. Sophisticated, stylish, and just the right amount of bold.

Location: City Walk Dubai, C2 Licensed District

Times: Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 1am, Friday & Saturday: 12pm to 2am

Contact: 04 287 4604

@theraredxb

INA Dubai

Set on the shores of J1 Beach, INA is one of the most romantic restaurants in Dubai, where fire-cooking is reimagined through an African lens. With an open-flame grill at its heart, handcrafted wood, soft lighting, and ocean air all around, this is a date night that sparks all the senses. Helmed by acclaimed chef Glen Ballis, INA brings the freshest seasonal ingredients, fish, meats, grains, and more – flame-kissed to perfection. Add in an open-air retractable roof and beachfront views, and you’ve got a setting built for romance, from sunset dinners to starlit celebrations.

Location: INA, J1 Beach, Dubai

Times: 6:30pm to 1am

Contact: 04 570 4766

@ina.dubai

Amelia Restaurant & Lounge

Where steampunk romance meets Art Deco glamour high above Downtown Dubai. Amelia’s moody, aviation-inspired interiors create an intimate escape, think vintage propellers, textured leather booths, and a mezzanine dining space that feels like a secret hideaway. Perfect for couples seeking a dramatic yet cosy date night filled with immersive storytelling and timeless elegance.

Location: Amelia Restaurant & Lounge, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 7pm to 3am

Contact: 04 328 2805

@amelia.dubai

