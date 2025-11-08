There are plenty of date night ideas in Dubai that go beyond the usual dinner

Whether you’re into adventure, relaxation, or something a little different, the city is packed with fun and romantic ways to spend time together. From stargazing in the desert to kayaking under the stars, here are some of the best Dubai date night ideas to try this season.

Look up at the stars

For a date that feels truly magical, head out of the city for some stargazing. Winter is the perfect time for it, with clear skies and cooler evenings. Top spots include Al Quaa Milky Way Spot, Al Qudra, and Wadi Shawka, where you can see thousands of stars away from the city lights. Bring a blanket, some snacks, and enjoy a quiet night under the sky together.

Watch a movie under the open sky

Switch things up and enjoy a film outdoors instead of your usual cinema night. Dubai has plenty of date night ideas for movie lovers, including Vox Moonlight at The Galleria Mall, Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel One Central, JLT Cinema Under the Stars, and Zero Gravity. It’s the perfect way to enjoy your favourite films surrounded by the city skyline or under the stars.

Take in the view from Aura Skypool

For one of the most stunning date night ideas in Dubai, visit Aura Skypool, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool. You can choose from a sunrise swim (6am to 9am) or an evening session (8pm to 11pm). With views stretching across the Palm, Marina, and Burj Al Arab, it’s one of the most romantic spots in the city.

Location: Aura Skypool, Palm

Cost: Prices start from Dhs225 per person

Contact: (04) 566 2121

Paddleboard at sunrise on The Palm

If you love being active, try paddleboarding together at Ignite Water Sports, located outside Riva Beach Club on The Palm Jumeirah. The best time to go is at sunrise when the water is calm and peaceful, and the views of the Palm and Burj Khalifa are stunning. It’s a beautiful and relaxing way to start the day.

Location: Riva Beach Club

Cost: Sessions cost Dhs75 for one hour

Contact: (04) 430 9466

Go for a romantic stroll by the beach

Sometimes the simplest date night ideas are the best. A romantic stroll around Kite beach or Marina walk never disappoints. The Marina walkway stretches around 3.8 miles and is lined with cafés and restaurants, perfect for a quick bite or a dessert stop along the way.

Have some fun at Brass Monkey

For couples who love a bit of friendly competition, Brass Monkey on Bluewaters Island is the ultimate adult playground. Think bowling, retro arcade games, VR simulators, and pool tables – plus a lively atmosphere and great food. Visit from Monday to Wednesday or on Sundays to catch happy hour, where drinks start from Dhs25.

Location: Brass Monkey, Bluewaters

Contact: (04) 582 7277

Go on a romantic horse riding date

Horse riding experiences are the ultimate romantic date and go way beyond the usual trail ride. Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced rider, there’s something for everyone at top spots like Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, Al Jiyad Stables, Desert Palm Dubai, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Emirates Equestrian Centre, and JA Equestrian Centre. Enjoy a romantic ride through the desert, elegant polo fields, peaceful countryside trails, or even along the beach at sunrise or sunset.

Make a day of it in Hatta

If you fancy a drive out of Dubai, head to Hatta for a full-day date. Explore scenic hiking trails or go kayaking on the Hatta Dam, surrounded by mountains and calm turquoise waters. It’s a refreshing escape and a great way to spend the day outdoors together away from the city.

Get cooking together

Swap takeout for a hands-on date with cooking classes in Dubai. Learn new skills and make delicious dishes together in a relaxed, fun setting. Top spots include Eataly, Wagamama, Culinary Boutique, and Mamalu Kitchen, where you can create anything from fresh pasta and Asian-inspired dishes to desserts and gourmet meals. It’s a tasty and memorable way to spend time together.

Go karting at Dubai Autodrome

For couples who love a bit of speed and friendly competition, Dubai Autodrome offers outdoor go-karting on a 1.2km circuit. Sessions last 15 minutes, with 3 minutes paced and 12 minutes on your own. Book online to save. It’s a fast, fun, and memorable way to spend time together.

Location: Dubai Autodrome, Motor City

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: (04) 806 2220, dubaiautodrome.ae

