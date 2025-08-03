Wellness staycations in Dubai for less WiFi and more quiet time

Wellness isn’t one-size-fits-all. For some, it’s sunrise yoga and green juice. For others, it’s solitude, a good massage, or just lying in a soft robe for as long as possible. It could also mean camel rides through nature, sound healing, or a quiet meditation. Whatever your version of reset looks like, wellness sits at the core of how we care for ourselves, especially when we’re trying to switch off.

And the good news? A few hotels across the city are getting wellness staycations in Dubai right, with all-in spaces where rest, movement, and calm come together. If you’re craving space to breathe this summer, these wellness staycations in Dubai are worth checking into.

SIRO

If fitness is your go-to for wellness, SIRO in One Za’abeel is built around that idea. The gym and health facilities here are designed with input from world-class athletes, offering everything from personal training and group workouts to recovery treatments like assisted stretching, dry needling, and cold plunges. The hotel even has a dedicated Fitness Suite and a Recovery Suite where the latter focused on features that optimise sleep. Plus, some rooms come with their own active workout spaces.

More than a hotel, SIRO is a wellness hub for those who want to move, rest, and recover without leaving the city. And when you’re ready for a break, Dubai’s top restaurants at The Link are just an elevator ride away.

Location: SIRO, One Za’abeel Tower, Zaa’beel Street, Za’abeel 1, Dubai

Cost: GCC Urban Retreat package – 20% off rooms and dining, plus unlimited access to the Garden pool and all SIRO workout classes.

Contact: (0)4 666 1717 | @siroonezaabeel

Bab Al Shams

A desert escape that feels worlds away but sits just outside the city, Bab Al Shams blends quiet luxury with raw Arabian beauty. The spa and hammam are at the heart of its wellness offering, where treatments are paired with stillness, guided yoga, and meditation sessions. You can cool off in the infinity pool, or spend your time between nourishing rituals and laid-back dining. With everything from refined restaurants to curated outdoor experiences through ROAM Dubai, Bab Al Shams keeps things rooted in both calm and culture, a place to breathe and fully reset.

Location: Bab Al Shams, Al Marmoom Desert, Dubai

Cost: Up to 25% off stays, 30% off dining, and Dhs250 daily resort credit, with rates starting from Dhs900.

Contact: (0)4 809 6100 | @babalshamshotel

Meliá Desert Palm

Built on a 64-hectare polo estate just 20km from downtown Dubai, Meliá Desert Palm is a quiet wellness sanctuary with an equestrian soul. The resort’s spacious suites and private-pool villas are designed in a modern Arabian style, with views over the grounds and active polo fields. Horses are part of daily life here, whether you’re riding, watching a match, or just walking by the stables. There’s also a wellness area made for slowing down, with treatments, quiet corners, and space to reconnect. You’ll find curated art throughout the property, and fine dining spots that overlook the field and skyline, everything tuned to a slower pace.

Location: Meliá Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, Warisan, Dubai

Contact: (0)4 323 8888 | @meliadesertpalm

Reservations: melia.com