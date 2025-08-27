Best malls in Dubai? Here’s the list

The best malls in Dubai aren’t just for shopping. They’re where the city eats, hangs out, watches movies, catches shows, gets errands done, and sometimes even skis. Some are massive, some are more laid-back. Some are made for coffee runs, others for full-day marathons. This is your go-to list of the best malls in Dubai and what each one does best.

Dubai Mall

Vibe: Iconic, ultra-modern, buzzing. No longer just a shopping centre, but an entertainment and tourism powerhouse adjacent to Burj Khalifa.

Stores & features: Over 1,200 shops; attractions include a giant indoor aquarium and underwater zoo, an Olympic-size ice rink, Play DXB (VR park), KidZania, Reel Cinemas (22 screens), the “Hysteria” haunted house, and the massive Dubai Dino display. Expansion under way with 240 new stores and restaurants coming soon.

Best for: A full-on Dubai day out with global brands, cool eats, and wild attractions all under one (very big) roof.

Location: Downtown Dubai – Dubai

Times: Monday to Thursday 10am–11pm, Friday to Sunday 10am–12am

Contact: (800) 382246255 | @thedubaimall

Mall of the Emirates

Vibe: Upscale yet family‑friendly, with a uniquely playful twist. A perfect blend of high-end shops with adventure attractions.

Stores & features: Over 630 retail outlets, including 80 luxury stores; more than 100 restaurants and cafés; Ski Dubai (the Middle East’s first indoor ski resort and snow park); a major cinema complex (VOX with IMAX/4DX); Magic Planet family zone; connected hotels like Kempinski and Sheraton.

Best for: Families, luxury lovers, and anyone who wants a side of snow with their shopping. Great for a full day out with kids, hitting the slopes, or browsing everything from designer brands to high-street staples.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Rd – Al Barsha – Al Barsha 1 – Dubai

Times: Monday to Thursday 10am–11pm, Friday to Sunday 10am–12am

Contact: (800) 6636255 | @malloftheemirates

Dubai Festival City Mall

Vibe: Laid‑back sophistication with a waterfront twist. Rich in food, entertainment, and cultural storytelling.

Stores & Features: Home to IKEA, Lulu Hypermarket, Marks & Spencer, Ace Hardware; over 400 retailers. Highlights include “Market Island” (the Middle East’s largest food hall), Festival Bay with its nightly “IMAGINE” multimedia fountain and projection show, and cultural hotspots like Korea 360 (a K‑culture hub) and the Lionel Messi exhibit

Best For: Families, foodies, and experience-seekers who enjoy a scenic, event‑rich mall outing.

Location: Crescent Rd – Dubai Festival City – Dubai

Times: Monday to Thursday 10am–10pm, Friday to Sunday 10am–12am

Contact: 800 332 | @dubaifestivalcitymall

Ibn Battuta Mall

Vibe: Architecturally unique and culturally immersive, each section is inspired by historic Islamic civilisations. Understated but atmospheric.

Stores & features: Around 300 stores (affordable to mid-range), 50+ restaurants. Themed courts, China, India (with a working elephant clock), Persia, Egypt, Tunisia, Andalusia. Includes Carrefour hypermarket; formerly featured a cinema (now closed) and trampoline/light‑exhibit areas

Best for: A laid-back wander with a side of culture, affordable shopping, global bites, and architecture that makes it feel like more than just a mall.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Rd – Jebel Ali Village – Dubai

Times: Monday to Thursday and Sunday 10am–10pm, Friday and Saturday 10am–12am

Contact: 800 6254335 | @ibnbattutamall

Dubai Marina Mall

Vibe: Cozy, scenic, ideal for leisurely visits by the waterfront. Compact yet convenient and full of character.

Stores & features: About 140 stores spread across four levels, plus 21 dining choices and a children’s play area. Often hosts family‑friendly events, especially in summer or festive seasons.

Best for: A chilled-out vibe, scenic strolls, relaxed shopping, coffee catchups, and casual dining by the water.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Rd – Dubai Marina – Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu & Sun: 10am to 10pm, Fri & Sat: 10am to 12am

Contact: (0)4 436 1020 | @dubaimarinamall

Dubai Hills Mall

Vibe: Family-oriented megamall with smart, green design.

Stores & features Opened in February 2022, over 650 retail and dining outlets, a hypermarket (63,500 sq ft), anchor stores, “pocket parks,” a central courtyard for events, 17-screen cinema, outdoor concert arena, and parking for 7,000+ vehicles.

Best for: Family outings, weekend hangs, airy strolls, and ticking off your shopping list in a spacious, bright, and well-designed setting.

Location: Al Khail Rd – Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu & Sun 10am to 12am, Fri & Sat 10am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 436 1020 | @dubaihillsmall

Nakheel Mall

Vibe: Elegant and relaxed.

Stores & features: Five floors of 300–350+ shops, including a luxury food hall (Depachika), F&B venues on the rooftop (Trésind Studio, Soho Garden), VOX Cinemas, trampoline parks, VR escape rooms, Waitrose, and easy access to The View observation deck.

Best for: Quiet luxury, dining with a view, and relaxed shopping. Perfect for rooftop dining, family fun, nightlife and entertainment.

Location: Centre of Palm Jumeirah – Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu & Sun 10am to 10pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 12am

Contact: (800) 738245 | @nakheelmallpalm

Nad Al Sheba Mall

Vibe: Convenient, community-first, and lifestyle-focused. It’s the kind of place meant for locals wanting more than just shopping, a comfortable, all-in-one spot for everyday needs.

Stores & Features: Spread across a roughly 500,000 sq ft layout, the mall includes over 100 outlets ranging from wellness and healthcare to F&B and fitness. Highlights include Spinneys, Union Coop, Go Sport, Fit N Glam, Home Bakery, Parkers, SALT, Fun City, and Orange Wheels. Want to actually stay a while? There’s a rooftop gym, a pool, and padel courts. With 900+ parking spaces, it’s designed for easy access from surrounding neighbourhoods like Meydan and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Best for: Quick outings, family errands, or healthcare appointments, all with a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Ideal for locals wanting everything under one roof, plus a rooftop workout or coffee break between shops.

Location: Nad Al Sheba 3 – Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu & Sun 10am to 10pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 12am

Contact: (800) 738245 | @nadalsheba.mall

Upcoming malls & developments in Dubai

Sobha Hartland Mall

Opening: Expected to open in 2026

Size & scope: 339,000 sq ft built-up area; 115,000 sq ft leasable across 35 outlets including 10+ F&B

Highlights: Nature-inspired design features, green walls, water elements, bowl-shaped atrium. Positioned within the Sobha Hartland community, aiming to mix luxury retail with serenity.

Mall of the Emirates expansion

Ongoing Transformation: Massive Dhs5 billion enhancement

What’s Coming:

+20,000 m² of retail (100+ new stores)

Luxury wellness club (SEVEN Wellness)

Cultural hub shared with Dubai Performing Arts Academy, featuring a 500-seat theatre

Indoor–outdoor dining courtyard opening in early 2027

Four new entertainment concepts by late 2026, revamped West End, smart parking systems, sustainable design features

Dubai Square Mall

Status: In planning and design phase; completion date TBD

What to Expect:

Designed as a futuristic, AI-powered “indoor city” with pedestrian walkways

Features include largest Chinatown in the Middle East, art district, rooftop waterpark, Grand Plaza, glass-roof architecture

Convenient connection to Dubai Creek Tower development; part of a vast mixed-use waterfront district

Images: Dubai Mall Instagram/Dubai Marina Mall website