Think your wallet’s in good shape? Your credit score might tell a different story

Whether you’re dreaming of a new apartment, planning a loan, or just curious about your financial health, your credit score is the number that can open or close doors. Luckily, checking it in the UAE is quick, easy, and costs just Dhs10.50. Here’s how to find out where you stand and take control of your financial future.

But first…

What is a credit score

It’s a number that shows how reliable you are with money. It’s based on your past borrowing, bill payments, and overall financial habits. Lenders use it to decide whether to approve applications.

Why it matters

Your credit score is like your financial report card. The higher it is, the easier it becomes to get loans, credit cards, mortgages, or even rent a home. A strong score can also help you lock in lower interest rates.

On the flip side, missed or late payments, whether on your credit card, personal loan, utility bill, or postpaid mobile plan, can hurt your score. Even forgetting to pay rent or close an old bank account can leave a lasting mark.

How to check your score online

The UAE’s Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) is the official place to get your score.

Here’s how to do it:

Go to aecb.gov.ae or download the AECB app. Log in with UAE Pass or sign up using your Emirates ID, phone number, and email. Verify with the OTP sent to your phone. Choose ‘Credit Score Report’. Pay the fee of Dhs10.50 for the score only, or Dhs84 for the full report (VAT included). Get your score instantly in PDF format.

Check through your bank

Some UAE banks also let you see your score for free (or a small fee) through their apps, including:

Emirates NBD

Mashreq

ADCB

RAKBANK

Apps

TAMM: Log in with UAE Pass and access your score.

DubaiNow: Download the DubaiNow app, sign in with UAE Pass, and you can get your credit score instantly.

The bottom line

Your credit score isn’t just a number; it’s a ticket to better financial opportunities. Keep it healthy by paying bills on time, avoiding unnecessary debt, and checking it regularly.

Image: Unsplash