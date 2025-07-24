Say goodbye to SMS OTPs as UAE banks are switching to app-based verification starting this week

Big changes are coming to how you do online banking in the UAE. From Friday, July 25, banks across the country will begin phasing out OTPs (one-time passwords) sent via SMS and email, switching instead to app-based verification for all electronic and financial transactions.

It’s part of a new directive issued by the UAE Central Bank aimed at making digital banking safer, faster and more secure.

Why the change?

The move marks a major shift from the old-school OTP methods we’re all used to. SMS and email OTPs have long been a popular target so this update is designed to protect customers.

Instead of receiving a code by text or email, customers will now be prompted to approve transactions through their bank’s official mobile app using in-app authentication.

Here’s what to expect:

Starting July 25, banks will begin rolling out app-based verification for online transactions.

By March 2026, SMS and email OTPs will be phased out entirely.

Customers are being encouraged to update their mobile banking apps and enable the new authentication option.

Part of the UAE’s digital evolution

This update is more than just a security tweak, it’s part of the UAE’s broader strategy to modernise its financial systems and boost confidence in digital banking.

Not quite ready to say goodbye to SMS OTPs? Don’t worry, they won’t disappear overnight. Banks will continue offering them to certain customers during the transition period, but in the next 20 months, everyone will be moved to the app-based system.

So, if you haven’t already, now’s a good time to download your bank’s mobile app, enable notifications, and get familiar with in-app authentication because this is the future of UAE banking.

