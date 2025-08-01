Here’s where to book a table in the capital this weekend

Looking for dinner plans this weekend? Whether you’re in the mood for something fancy or keeping it casual with friends, Abu Dhabi’s dining scene has plenty to offer. We’ve rounded up some of the top Abu Dhabi restaurants to check out this weekend.

Hakkasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Abu Dhabi (@hakkasanabudhabi)

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi holds a Michelin Star, a testament to Chef Lee’s expertise honed since 2003 at the original Hakkasan in London. The menu reflects Modern Cantonese roots with a focus on exceptional ingredients and a personalised approach to dining.

Location: Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Contact: (0)2 690 7739 | @hakkasanabudhabi

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra by Buddha-Bar (@bushra_abudhabi)

For a laid-back midday bite with a view, Bushra’s business lunch is a solid go-to. Tucked along Yas Bay Waterfront, the space leans luxe but relaxed, with warm interiors and a menu that touch on elevated Middle Eastern flavours. The lunch deal keeps things simple: two courses and a drink for Dhs109, or upgrade to a glass of grape or bubbly for Dhs129. Good for catch-ups, casual meetings, or just switching up the usual lunch routine.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Monday to Friday, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs109 (two courses + soft drink), Dhs129 (with grape or sparkling)

Contact: 050 601 1195 | @bushra_abudhabi

Coya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COYA Abu Dhabi (@coyaabudhabi)



Located in the Four Seasons Hotel at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Coya Abu Dhabi offers a vibrant fusion of Peruvian, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish cuisines. The restaurant’s design features rich Incan-inspired decor, creating an immersive dining experience. With floor-to-ceiling windows, guests can enjoy panoramic views of the waterfront while indulging in meticulously crafted dishes.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Times: Dinner is served from 6.30pm to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 6.30pm to 12am on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, dinner is served from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Contact: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Pappas Taverna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pappas Taverna Abu Dhabi (@pappastavernaad)

Pappas Taverna brings the spirit of Greece to the heart of Abu Dhabi, offering a contemporary twist on traditional Greek cuisine. Originally a popular destination on MacDougal Street in New York’s East Village, the Taverna now welcomes you at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, where you can indulge in a selection of exquisite dishes that honour Greek culinary traditions.

Location: W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: 6pm to 11pm daily, except Mondays when it is closed. Lunch Saturdays from 12p to 3.30pm and on Sundays from 1pm to 3.30pm.