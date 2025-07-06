Let the music lead the night at Abu Dhabi’s best live music bars

Abu Dhabi might be calmer than usual in the summer, but the city doesn’t go quiet, atleast not when it comes to live music. From Latin rhythms and intimate jazz sessions by the Corniche to live Irish music and a bit of craic in Yas Bay, the capital knows how to hold a tune. And if you’re someone who prefers your nights out with a little rhythm, there’s no shortage of live music bars mixing great food and drinks with great sound. Here are 7 of Abu Dhabi’s must-visit live music bars that tick all the boxes this summer.

COYA

COYA’s renowned Thursday night Azúcar series brings Havana to the UAE with Cubache, a five‑piece Cuban band spinning Latin and Afro‑Cuban rhythms from 9pm. Sip crafted pisco cocktails and bar bites while taking in lively terrace views over Al Maryah Island. The new mixed‑drink menu is made for sips and sway.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria – Abu Dhabi

Times: Monday to Thursday & Tuesday: 12pm to 4.15pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm; Friday: 12.30pm to 4.15pm, 6.30pm to 12.15am; Saturday: 12.30pm to 4.15pm, 7pm to 12.15am; Sunday: 12.30pm to 4.15pm, 6.30pm to 11pm.

Contact: (0)2 306 7000 | @coyaabudhabi

Jazz & Fizz

Perched on the 36th floor of Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Jazz & Fizz Bar pairs city views with Latin‑jazz sets by QBand every Friday from 10pm to midnight. Their signature cocktails and bubbly bubbles make it the ideal spot for crowd‑pleasing tunes and skyline ambience.

Location: Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 36th floor

Times: Daily from 4pm–2am

Contact: (0) 2 813 7777 | @jazzandfizzad

McCafferty’s

In the heart of the city, McCafferty’s Irish Pub offers live music nights year‑round, featuring local bands and tribute acts. With classic pub grub, a lively atmosphere, and a wide drink selection, it’s perfect for a casual midweek or weekend wind‑down with friends.

Location: Hilton Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 9am–2am

Contact: (0)58 598 3623 | @mccaffertysyas

Jazz Bar

Step inside Radisson Blu’s legendary Jazz Bar & Dining along the Corniche for soulful tunes in an intimate setting. A six-piece band delivers live jazz nightly from Wednesday to Friday, backed by soulful vocals and a rotating lineup of artists. Sip on classic cocktails or explore the refined Steak & Jazz menu, featuring dishes like grilled seafood platters, oysters, lamb cutlets, and more.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Times: Tuesday to Thursday, Sunday & Wednesday: 7pm to 1am; Friday & Saturday: 7pm to 2am; Monday: Closed

Contact: (0)56 104 1114 | @jazzbar.ae

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Yas Bay’s two‑storey Lock, Stock & Barrel is known for big nights and live music line‑ups, from rock bands to DJ sets. Expect American‑industrial interiors, terrace views, event nights like Tipsy Tuesday and Sunday roast tunes. For a summer evening out with energy and edge, this is it.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront – Yas Island – YS2 – Abu Dhabi

Times: Monday to Wednesday, 4pm to 2am; Thursday, 4pm to 3am; Friday, 12pm to 3am; Saturday, 2pm to 3am; Sunday, 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 423 8308 | @lockstockabudhabi

The Warehouse

A go-to date-night spot at Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, The Warehouse brings vibrant live music to your weekend evenings. Every Thursday, enjoy Spanish and Latin vocals during Tapas Night. Fridays feature eclectic international performances, while Saturdays spotlight Portuguese flavours with Fado e Amigos – complete with unlimited house beer or wine.

Location: Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St – Al Rawdah – Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily. 5pm to 2am

Contact: (0)2 307 5552 | @thewarehouseabudhabi