Get ready for Power Slap 16 in Abu Dhabi. Wolverine defends his title against Klingbeil at Space42 Arena on October 24, a night of slaps, drama, and adrenaline you won’t want to miss

Abu Dhabi’s sports calendar is packed with big events, from F1 to UFC, and Power Slap is back after its international debut in the city last year. The concept is as simple as it sounds: two people, face to face, trading open-handed slaps until one can’t continue. It’s intense, it’s real, and it’s quickly building a devoted following in the UAE capital.

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil presented by Monster Energy, is Power Slap's sixteenth live event. It returns to the Space42 Arena on Friday, October 24, as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week alongside UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane. Fans around the world can catch the action live and free on Power Slap's YouTube channel.

Inside the arena: slaps, strategy, and spectacle

Headlining the night is light heavyweight champion Wolverine, a slap fighting legend defending his title for the second time against Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil, who is gunning for a spectacular upset. The co-main event promises just as much drama, with super heavyweight contender Dumpling back in the ring after losing his title and undefeated Makini “Big Mak” Manu aiming to test Dumpling’s legendary chin.

Power Slap started as a viral sensation, with clips of thunderous slaps spreading across social media. UFC President Dana White recognised its potential and launched Power Slap: Road to the Title in 2023, turning it into a global sport. Abu Dhabi quickly became a natural home for the spectacle. The city’s world-class arenas, love for combat sports, and growing international profile made it the perfect stage. Power Slap 9 in October 2024 proved the hype, drawing local fans and global influencers, racking up over 700 million views and cementing Abu Dhabi as a key stop on the slap fighting map.

With its mix of raw spectacle, strategy, and pure adrenaline, Power Slap is carving out a niche in Abu Dhabi’s sports scene. Whether you’re in the arena or watching from your screen, expect a night of slaps that echo long after they land.

Location: Space42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi

Tickets from Dhs 150 via Ticketmaster.ae

