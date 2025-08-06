Heads up Dubai drivers, Al Barsha Road closures are now in effect as part of a major revamp on Umm Suqeim Street

If you regularly commute through Al Barsha South, you’ll want to take note, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has closed the entry and exit points to the area from Umm Suqeim Street. The temporary closure is part of the Umm Suqeim Street Development Project, which is currently over 70% complete.

The RTA confirmed that diversions are in place until the works at the intersection wrap up, although a final reopening date hasn’t been announced yet. In the meantime, motorists are advised to plan ahead, avoid peak hours, and follow signage for alternate routes.

Here are the alternative roads you can use:

Street 31, next to ENOC Petrol Station

Dubai Science Complex Exit

Al Hadaeq Street

Hessa Street

The closure comes as part of a wider Dh332 million upgrade to the Umm Suqeim Al Qudra corridor, a 16km stretch that runs from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road. When complete, the revamp will include an 800 meter tunnel with four lanes in each direction, six upgraded intersections, four new bridges, and three tunnels with a combined length of over 4km.

Also worth noting for those navigating the city

Also worth noting for those navigating the city: the RTA has rolled out a new traffic diversion near Dubai Harbour. The reroute affects vehicles heading towards Dubai Harbour via King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, with traffic now redirected through Al Marsa Street, Al Khayay Street, and Al Naseem Street before rejoining King Salman Street. The change comes as part of ongoing bridge construction works aimed at easing congestion around the popular waterfront hotspot.

So yes, a bit of a detour now, but a smoother drive awaits in the near future.

Stay safe, plan ahead, and keep it moving, Dubai.