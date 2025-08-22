Al Zorah Beach Resort in humble Ajman is set to be a retreat where guests can hit the pause button

Ajman, the smallest emirate in the UAE, is home to beautiful beaches, and if you’re looking forward to a staycation in this humble city, we have great news, as Al Zorah Beach Resort is reopening its doors.

The resort is nestled within one of the region’s most breathtaking coastlines and is perfect for a stay, especially over the cooler season. It was originally The Oberoi Beach Resort, but will reopen under its new brand identity on August 25.

For those who want to experience the hotel, it is just 45 minutes away from Dubai, away from the skyscrapers. The refined eco-luxury sanctuary feels worlds away, which means it’s perfect if you want to escape the constant noise and bustle and replace it with nature.

What to expect?

Every aspect of the hotel’s new design has been deeply thought about. Its architecture is designed to honour, and protect its natural surroundings. It integrates itself seamlessly into its protected environment, and from your rooms, you can soak in either the endless sweeping beach views or lush green gardens.

You can pick from elegant rooms, suites, and private villas for your stay. If you pick a private villa, you will be treated to a private pool, terrace, and cabanas. Additionally, as its positioned right by the beach, it gives you access to the stunning blue waters.

*Nomad: You will soon be able to check into a luxury trailer in a mountain valley in Sharjah*

For a deeper sense of relaxation, guests can head to the resort’s signature spa, where bespoke retreat packages are offered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Zorah Beach Resort (@alzorahbeachresort)

Additionally, other wellness activities span kayaking and eco-adventures that allow guests to explore the very environment the resort protects.

If you’re going with little ones, there’s plenty for them to enjoy. There’s a Kids Club and even engaging watersport activities, so they don’t have to just watch the adults have all the fun. Those who are a fan of golf can head on over to the neighbouring 18-hole championship course for a spot of golfing fun.

If you’re feeling hungry, you don’t have to venture out of the resort for a bite to eat. The resort has an all-day restaurant called Vinesse, and a beachfront dining destination called Aquario, which offers curated menus and themed dinners.

Speaking on the reopening, Krystel Irani, General Manager, Al Zorah Beach Resort, stated that the resort is “more than a new hotel opening; it is the unveiling of a design-led sanctuary where nature takes centre stage, a place that gives you a sense of calm, where sometimes it feels like the time has stopped.”

For more information or to book a room, visit alzorahbeachresort.com

Images: Supplied