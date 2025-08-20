A new concept is joining the Sharjah Collection’s rich portfolio of eco-retreats, offering experiences rooted in nature, heritage and sustainability

Love a staycation backed with heritage, meaning, and wellness? Consider a stay with Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), who bring a number of unique experiences to the culture-rich city.

If you’ve already stayed at one of their eco-retreats and are looking forward to trying something new, Nomad will be launching in Q4 of 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about Nomad in Sharjah

Nomad is Shurooq’s new eco-retreat concept located on Sharjah’s east coast in Kalba’s mountainous valleys near the Kalba Nature Reserve.

The retreat offers up 20 bespoke, solar-powered luxury trailers, and you’re right in the heart of nature, allowing for full immersion.

And there are zero distractions because it is a no-wifi zone, so you can enjoy a digital disconnection during your stay.

There will be minimal light pollution as well, allowing guests to enjoy a clear night sky and relax under the stars.

The trailers are all designed and manufactured locally.

If you’re worried about the impact Nomad will have on the ecosystem? Don’t worry. Shurooq has implemented a number of environmental protection measures, including impact mitigation protocols for rainfall, terrain, and wildlife movement.

We can’t wait to experience this.

*Stay like royalty: 6 palaces turned luxury hotels around the world*

What else does Shurooq offer?

Shurooq has invested over 300 million dirhams to develop its retreats, all rooted in nature, heritage, and sustainability. Their accommodations are set up across some of Sharjah’s most breathtaking landscapes, from the coastal mangroves and desert dunes to mountain valleys and heritage villages.

3 of 12

In the heart of Mleiha’s desert lies Al Faya Retreat in two repurposed 1960s buildings – a clinic and a grocery store. It’s a boutique retreat with just five rooms and panoramic desert views.

At Kingfisher Retreat, guests can check into one of 40 sea-facing luxury tents set within a coastal mangrove.

Moon Retreat in Mleiha National Park offers 10 geodesic domes and six premium tents, plus stargazing, yoga, horse riding, and guided desert explorations.

Al Badayer Retreat is located amid Sharjah’s iconic red dunes and blends traditional caravanserai-style aesthetics with modern luxury. Additionally, you can enjoy adventure, camel rides, and desert tranquillity.

For a stay nestled in heritage, stay at Najd Al Meqsar in Khorfakkan’s Wadi Wishi. Here, seven luxury heritage units are built within restored homes over 100 years old. You will have views of the ancient mountains and petroglyphs dating back more than 2,000 BCE. Your retreat also includes access to a 300-year-old fort and scenic hiking trails leading to Al Rafisah Dam.

Another option to consider includes Al Rayaheen Retreat with 19 restored heritage homes. It includes the Al Mushtaghil family home which has been transformed into a central guest facility with a traditional restaurant. It’s a community space that blends historic preservation with modern comfort.

For more information visit sharjahcollection.ae

Images: Shurooq