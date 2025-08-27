From vintage Cadillacs to rare supercars, the UAE’s car museums are a paradise for petrolheads

Whether you’re a lifelong auto enthusiast or just looking for a unique weekend outing, the UAE is home to some of the most impressive car museums in the region. Across the Emirates, you’ll find carefully curated collections featuring everything from century-old classics to futuristic concept vehicles. With stops like the Al Ain Classic Car Museum and the Emirates National Auto Museum, these hidden gems are a must-visit for anyone curious about the rich history and sleek design of automobiles.

Here are all the car museums in the UAE you have to visit

Alserkal Avenue: Nostalgia Classic Cars

Motorheads, if you find yourself at fun Alserkal Avenue, make a pit stop at Nostalgia Classic Cars. The showroom restores and sells classic cars, and they are all on display for you to go and visit. You can find cars from all over the world, from American muscle to European classics. Go and say hello to a variety of Ferraris, BMWs, Porsches, Mercedes, and so much more.

Location: Nostalgia Classic Cars, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai

Time: Mon to Thurs 8.30am to 5pm, Sat 9pm to 5pm, closed on Fri

Cost: Dhs50, under 10s enter for free

Contact: (050) 347 4393

nostalgiaclassiccars.ae, @nostalgiaclassiccars

Alserkal Private Classic Car Collection Located in the Alserkal Building (not to be confused with Alserkal Avenue), the Al Serkal Classic Cars Collection on Al Maktoum Road is hard to miss. The building already stands out because of its unique architecture, but it's what's inside that's just as impressive. Inside, you will find a lineup of 70 vehicles cars on display under a stained-glass window. Expect to see the private car collections of the Sheikhs, luxury cars, special purpose vehicles like a 1954 Dodge M37 Fire Truck, and more. It has free entry too. Location: Al Serkal Classic Cars Collection, Al Maktoum Road, Deira Time: Mon to Thurs 8.30am to 5.30pm, Sat and Sun closed Cost: Free entry Contact: (04) 295 5000

Sharjah Classic Car Museum

Sharjah is the cultural capital of the UAE, but its museum expands past art exhibitions. Located on Airport Road next to the Sharjah International Airport, the Sharjah Classic Car Museum showcases an automotive evolution with a collection of over 100 vintage vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. It is divided into five sections to give you an understanding of how cars evolved throughout time. Expect to stroll through the cars from the early auto years to post-war refined cars and the innovative era. The next section is dedicated to large cars, and by large we mean large (pictured above). Another highlight includes the rare 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limousine – a car that was custom-made for HH Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and is one of 2,677 of its kind that was manufactured. The car is also bulletproof. You can also find models of the first fuel stations on display at the museum as well as a small display of the first cycles invented. And you can see it all for a pocket-friendly price of Dhs10.

Location: Airport Road between the 4th and 5th intersections, next to Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah

Time: Sat to Thur 8am to 8pm, Fri 4pm to 8pm

Cost: Adults over 13 Dhs10, children ages 2 to 12 Dhs5, under 2s and 60+ free

Contact: (06) 558 0222

visitsharjah.com, @visit_shj

Emirates National Auto Museum, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi dwellers, if you’re a car lover and haven’t visited the Emirates National Auto Museum, you’re not doing it right. Located in Al Dhafra, a 45-minutes drive away from the city, you will find the Emirates National Auto Museum. It is set in a pyramid-shaped building and is home to over 200 cars owned by His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. Expect to see off-road vehicles, classic American cars, and the Sheikh’s Mercedes rainbow collection. A fan of Top Gear? You will see some familiar cars as you wander around. A highlight for the ‘Gram is sure to be the red Dodge, which has tires taller than you. However, this isn’t the biggest car here. Outside, don’t miss the world’s largest model Jeep. Besides cars, the museum is also home to a retired passenger jet.

Location: Hameem Road, off E11, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi

Time: Wed to Mon 9am to 5pm, closed Tues

Cost: Dhs50, under 10s enter for free

Contact: (050) 279 2620

visitabudhabi.ae

Under renovation

Al Ain Classic Car Museum Located in the historic city, the Al Ain Classic Car Museum is currently closed, most likely undergoing renovation. When it was open, visitors could explore vintage and classic cars from around the world spanning different eras. The selection included rare and iconic models, and well-preserved vehicles. The museum not only celebrates the beauty of classic cars, but also provides insight into the cultural and technological milestones of the past century. Location: Ain Al Fayda 2, Abu Dhabi Contact: (054) 542 4283 visitalain.com

