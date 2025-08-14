Come together with Formula 1 fans in Dubai to watch the races and cheer on your favourite driver or team with delicious bites and sips

If you’re a Formula 1 fan here in Dubai, you can watch the races at home via F1TV or beIN SPORTS, but if you want to join other fans and enjoy a fun environment, you’ve got to head to a sports bar or a cars cafe.

Formula 1’s fan base has picked up pace in the past few years, especially after the launch of Netflix’s Drive to Survive and more recently this year after the release of F1 The Movie starring Brad Pitt. But it doesn’t matter if you’re a longtime fan who has watched the greats like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher or are a recent fan witnessing McLaren’s domination on the track; you’re sure to come together with other fans for a fab time.

amgkaffeehausdxb

This cafe is named after the Mercedes-Benz founders (Aufrecht, Melcher, and Großaspach) and is the place in Dubai to support King George (George Russell) and Little Kimi Antonelli battle for points for Team Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS. Here, you can unwind with your favorite brew, dine on tasty treats and watch F1 cars going round (and round) the circuit. And yes, the cafe even sells AMG merch.

Location: City Walk on Happiness Street and Dubai Design District in the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center,

Operating hours: open daily from 8am.

Buffalo Wild Wings

This restaurant in DIFC and JLT is popular for its wings in a variety of sauces, and fans of F1 can book themselves in for a double treat when the races are on. Screens across the venue show the live racing action and other sports. Make a reservation in advance, and do let the team know you’re there to watch the F1 races. If you’re heading here on Sunday to see who crosses the final line to lift the trophy, you can enjoy their Slider Sunday deal, which will see you enjoying a beef or chicken slider for just Dhs9. It’s available all day. Head here to check out their other pocket-friendly deals.

Location: Buffalo Wild Wings in DIFC and JLT

Contact: DIFC: (04) 359 6900, JLT: (04) 321 6112

@buffalodubai

Ernst Biergarten

Located in the oh-so-cool 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Ernst Biergarten offers a traditional beer garden setting for fans to watch the race. The zooming action is displayed on TV screens across the venue, so you don’t miss any overtakes. Pair the roaring action with a cold beer or hearty Bavarian bites from German pretzels to schweineschnitzel, pommes frites, and more. Make a reservation to block your favourite table in advance.

Location: Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre

Contact: (04) 210 2511

@ernstdubai

Flat12 Café

Enjoy the race out on the circuit surrounded by some cool cars. Flat12 Cafe is an industrially chic space, which combines a bistro, boutique, and gallery under one roof, and they show the F1 races, making it a great pitstop to watch the race. The cafe rotates the classic models on display, and it even offers up a comfy workspace if you want a change of scene. On the menu, you can find pizzas, burgers, truffle fries, burrata flatbread, and more. Pair it with one of their specialty coffees.

Location: Port Rashid

Contact: (0)4 228 7123

@flat.12

garden on 8

Formula 1 fans are currently missing the action on the grid, but when it returns on August 29, we are in for the ride of a lifetime as the drivers line up on the grid for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix. While not all of us can join the Orange Army and support Max Verstappen at the Zandvoort track, we can wear the brightest orange shirt we own and head on over to garden on 8 in Media One Hotel to watch the live action. From August 29 to 31, garden on 8 is getting a Formula 1 makeover, turning into a fanzone with a race simulator, race flags, themed drinks and bites, and even a special collab with Club NL.

On Saturday, August 30, it turns into a complete F1 Garden Party from 1pm to 4pm, plus an after-party with happy hour specials where you watch the qualifying action and see who takes pole position for race day. Enjoy the rush of adrenaline with all-inclusive packages starting from Dhs199. There’s a sepcial menu crafted for the experience, too. Book your table here.

Location: garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Dates: August 29 to 31

Offer: Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house and Dhs399 premium; happy hour from 4pm

Contact: (052) 144 7438

@gardenon8dxb

ICON Bar & Lounge

If all you want is your mates, top sporting action, and a no-frills atmosphere, Icon Bar should shoot to the top of your list. This international sports bar brags 26 screens and non-stop live sports, which you can pair with its all-day, every-day happy hour with prices from Dhs39. Over the race weekend, you can also enjoy Amstel Beer for just Dhs29. It attracts plenty of fans, so for big games make sure you book your spot.

Location: ICON Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Contact: (04) 04 366 9111

@iconbar_dubai

Offside Sports Bar

Race into Offside at JA Ocean View Hotel for all the live F1 action. Multiple screens across the venue show the race and other live games, and over the cooler season, the action also extends outdoors. Want to show off your skills behind the wheel? Offside also has a simulator where you can snap up bragging rights. Besides this, there are plenty of classic bites on the menu, from wings to pizzas, and some pretty cool drink deals. Added bonus? It’s pet-friendly, so your pet can also enjoy the racing action… or most likely do zoomies around your table.

Location: JA Ocean View Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Contact: (04) 814 5590

@offsidedxb

The Car Cafe

If you want to watch the race next to an actual circuit, head to the CARS Cafe, located next to the Dubai Autodrome. You won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen when the race is on, but do spend some time pre- or post-race to feast your eyes on real cars and bikes on display. Besides sipping on coffee and tucking into a meal, you can go shopping for some cool merch. It’s a perfect spot for petrolheads, racing enthusiasts, and travel lovers to come together.

Location: The CARS Cafe, Dubai Autodrome

Contact: (0)54 400 1803

@thecarscafe

