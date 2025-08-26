Emirates Premium Economy class is more affordable luxury, and you can get it on these routes

If you’re someone who flies a lot, whether it’s for work or for pleasure, sometimes Economy Class just doesn’t cut it. If you need a little bit more room, a dining experience that’s more elevated and a better entertainment system, Emirates Premium Economy is luxury, but at a more affordable price.

On which planes is the new Premium Economy class?

The new Premium Economy is available on the new, retrofitted Emirates B777 and A380, along with the new A350s.

What is Emirates Premium Economy like?

You’ll get lots of small differences to make the journey more comfortable. Think luxurious cream leather seats, with a cushioned leg rest and a six-way adjustable headrest to make sure you’re fully comfortable as you snuggle under a soft, sustainable blanket with your large pillow. Work or eat on spacious woodgrain tables and for longer flights, receive an amenity kit to freshen up.

What are the routes with Emirates Premium Economy?

The routes where you can find this class is between Dubai and the following destinations:

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amman (AMM)

Auckland (AKL)

Baghdad (BGW)

Bahrain (BAH)

Brisbane (BNE)

Brussels (BRU)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bologna (BLQ)

Bogota via Miami (BOG/MIA)

Boston (BOS)

Chicago (ORD)

Christchurch (CHC)

Colombo (CMB)

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)

Dammam (DMM)

Dublin (DUB)

Edinburgh (EDI)

Geneva (GVA)

Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)

Hong Kong (HKG)

Houston (IAH)

Istanbul (IST)

Kolkata (CCU)

Kuwait City (KWI)

Lisbon (LIS)

London Heathrow (LHR)

London Stansted (STN)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Lyon (LYS)

Male (MLE)

Melbourne (MEL)

Mumbai (BOM)

Muscat (MCT)

New York John F Kennedy (JFK)

Newark via Athens (EWR/ATH)

Osaka (KIX)

Riyadh (RUH)

San Francisco (SFO)

São Paulo (GRU)

Seattle (SEA)

Seoul (ICN)

Shanghai (PVG)

Shenzhen (SZX)

Singapore (SIN)

Sydney (SYD)

Tokyo Haneda (HND)

Tokyo Narita (NRT)

Tunis (TUN)

Vienna (VIE)

There are more coming soon, with Cape Town, Johannesburg, Madrid and Nice coming in September 2025, Milan, Perth and Oslo in October 2025, Adelaide and Frankfurt in December 2025 and in 2026, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Barcelona will be added to the Premium Economy list.

