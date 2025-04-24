If you’re looking to do some summer jet-setting on the Emirates A350…

Summer is nearly here, and the whispers of travel plans have already started creeping up in general conversation. The great thing about living in Dubai is that we’re at the centre of all the travel action. The city connected to almost every part of the globe, and the one airline doing that best is Emirates.

The destinations…

3 of 12

The Emirates A350 was added to the fleet late last year, and has been put into service for several short-to-medium-haul destinations. If you’re looking for travel inspiration, then here are all the destinations you can fly to on the new service. Every good holiday starts with a world class flight.

The initial Emirates A350s offer three cabin classes – 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats. Over the next few years, 65 A350 aircrafts will join the Emirates fleet.

You might also like Travelspo: 11 food cities to discover this summer

Economy Class features two distinct improvements to the seats on the Emirates A350. The seat has a new look, with light blue fabric and bronze-coloured armrests. Soon, there will also be a new 6-way adjustable headrest.

In Business Class, there are 32 leather ‘S Lounge seats’, inspired by the Mercedes S Class as well as additions of wireless charging on the side cocktail table and in-seat lighting controls with 5 streams of light. The aircraft also has an 1-2-1 seat configuration.

To learn all about the aircraft, the different classes, and what’s new on-board, read here..

Sign me up, son…

Tickets to any of these destinations can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.

@emirates

Images: Supplied/Unsplash