Yas Beach is about to become the hottest dance floor in Abu Dhabi as the AfroBiano Festival returns for its third year on November 1

Calling all music lovers, start practising your pouncing cat, body rolls and shaku shaku because November is your time to shine. The third annual AfroBiano Festival is taking over Yas Beach.

Hailed as the biggest Amapiano and Afrobeats festival, this immersive experience is set to transform the soft white sand and turquoise waters of Yas Beach. It’s the perfect home for this festival which brings international DJs, live dance and African cuisines.

Master YVK is the first artist announced for the AfroBiano Festival. This South African artist is a vocalist, songwriter and performer who first got into the amapiano scene in 2017 and scored a recording deal in 2021. Since then he’s quickly made a name for himself in the amapiano world, earning the title “Yano’s Vocal Killer” for his powerful and soulful voice. Originally from Mpumalanga in South Africa he was raised in Thembisa in Gauteng. Master YVK brings a fresh, unapologetic energy to the scene. His music blends catchy melodies with raw emotion, making him one of the most exciting new voices currently dominating the amapiano industry.

For “yanos”, as amapiano fans are known and afrobeats lovers the festival is a space to feel the bass drop, dance barefoot on the sand, and lose yourself in a community that lives for the beat.

The full lineup for November 1 hasn’t been announced but past AfroBiano Festivals have brought acts like S.N.E., known for hits like “Hold Me Down” and “Tshwala Bam”. DJs like Karri, Ntosh Gazi, Phantom and Rexus have also added their own flavour, making the vibe at the festival something special.

Festival goers should prepare for a full-on sensory feast. Think African street food stalls serving up flavours that tell a story, alongside art exhibitions and pop-up shops that bring African culture to life in ways you can see, taste and feel. By the time the sun sets, you’ll be moving like you were born for it, with sand between your toes, the dance moves nailed and amapiano and afrobeats lodged in your head and your heart.

Location: Yas Beach, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: From 3pm until late on November 1, 2025

Cost: Dhs150

Contact: +971 56 986 1765