Whether you want to dive into adventure, catch an epic live show, or find a great place to eat and drink, we’ve got the lowdown on what’s on this week. From family friendly fun to top tier dining and buzzing bars, here’s your easy to follow guide to make the most of this week in Abu Dhabi.
Adventure and fun for everyone
Summer Literacy Camp
Books, crafts and a sprinkle of magic await at Maktaba’s Creative Camp. Kids can explore themes inspired by Harry Potter, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dr. Seuss and more. With storytelling, slime making, ceramic plate design and other fun activities, this is the perfect way to turn reading into an adventure.
Location: Various Maktaba branches including Khalifa Park Library, Al Wathba Library, Zayed Central Library and Al Marfa Library
Times: Daily from 10am to 8pm until August 18
Cost: Free
Contact: (02) 657 6020
Limp Bizkit in Abu Dhabi
Get ready to break stuff as nu metal legends Limp Bizkit return to the UAE for one night only. Frontman Fred Durst and the band will fire up the stage with classics like Nookie, Break Stuff and Rollin’. This high energy concert promises a raw, unforgettable experience.
Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Times: August 12 from 8pm to midnight
Cost: Starting at Dhs435
Contact: etihadarena.ae
Beyond the Picture Book The Story Playground
Step inside a world of magic and colour at this Korean picture book exhibition. Wander through whimsical forests, starry skies and lively cities created by award winning artists. Giant wall artworks and a creative corner invites visitors of all ages to explore and make their own stories.
Location: Korean Cultural Center, Yas Creative Hub, Yas Island
Times: Daily from 10am to 6pm until August 22
Contact: kccuae@korea.kr, (02) 491 7227, uae.korean-culture.org
Snorkelling and Scuba Diving
Dive into Abu Dhabi’s warm waters and discover stunning reefs, shipwrecks and abundant marine life. Sea Hawk Water Sports offers PADI courses and daily dive packages while also running mangrove kayaking trips. Freediving UAE specialises in freediving courses and Lulu Boats provides tailor-made boat trips for scuba and watersports lovers.
Location: Various locations around Abu Dhabi
Times: Advance booking and weather permitting
Cost: Sea Hawk from Dhs150, Freediving UAE courses from Dhs800, Lulu Boats pricing varies
Contact: seahawk.ae, freedivinguae.com, luluboats.com
Smash things from your driveway
Ever felt like smashing something just for the thrill of it? Now you can, without even leaving home. The Smash Mobile by The Smash Room is a fully kitted-out van that brings the ultimate rage room experience to your doorstep. Designed for private events, it includes two zones: one to gear up and another to let loose on everything from old electronics to washing machines. Ideal for groups of four to ten, this high-energy experience is all about stress relief, your way.
Location: Your location, wherever the van goes
Date: Daily throughout August
Cost: Packages start from Dhs1,659
Contact: (02) 584 5949
Make your own vintage teacup candle
Looking for a crafty weekday activity? Head to the Cultural Foundation for a charming, hands-on workshop where you’ll turn antique teacups into beautiful, one-of-a-kind candles. Led by candle artist Heba, this beginner friendly session blends creativity with sustainability and you’ll leave with your own custom candle and the skills to keep making more. A perfect way to slow down and get creative this August.
Location: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi
Date: August 11
Cost: Tickets from Dhs200
Drop into a summer skate session
Yes, you can skateboard in August, thanks to Circuit X’s indoor skate park on Hudayriyat Island. Whether you’re a total beginner or working on your next trick, the air conditioned space lets you skate without sweating it out. Group lessons through their skate school make it easy to level up, and all gear is included, so you can just roll in and ride.
Location: Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island
Date: Daily throughout August
Cost: Tickets from Dhs45
For the foodies
Sidekicks
Step into Warner Bros. Hotel Abu Dhabi’s family friendly all day dining spot where your favourite supporting characters come to life. Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner and you might just meet a beloved character during your visit.
Location: Sidekicks, Warner Bros Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Times: Daily from 7am to 10:30pm
Contact: (02) 692 7742
Talea by Antonio Guida
Experience Michelin starred Italian cuisine at Emirates Palace. Chef Luigi Stinga serves Milanese classics with dishes like handmade ravioli, creamy carbonara and ossobuco in an elegant yet casual setting.
Location: Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road
Times: Contact for reservations
Contact: (02) 690 7999
Erth Restaurant
Dine inside Qasr Al Hosn and soak in the rich Emirati culture. Erth serves wholesome dishes made from locally sourced ingredients that blend traditional flavours with modern touches.
Location: North Parking, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi
Times: Daily from 12pm to 11pm
Contact: (02) 679 4014
For the Cheers Seekers
Lock Stock and Barrel
Yas Bay Waterfront’s award-winning bar brings rock ‘n’ roll vibes to your nights with craft beers, classic burgers and live entertainment. Watch the UAE’s best bands or catch big sports events on the many large screens. Open daily until 2am.
Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island
Times: Daily from 12pm to 2am
Contact: (02) 235 8659
Escape Bar
Relax by the pool with cocktails and tapas while enjoying stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Escape Bar is perfect for a laid-back day or evening unwind.
Location: Radisson Blue Hotel & Resort, Corniche
Times: Daily from 9am to 10pm
Contact: (02) 681 1900
Captain’s Arms
Classic English pub vibes with hearty dishes and a wide range of draft beers. Outdoor seating overlooks the renovated Le Meridien Village making it a perfect spot for any time of day.
Location: Le Meridien Village, Abu Dhabi
Times: Daily from 12pm to 2.30am
Contact: (056) 688 5361