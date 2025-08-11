Looking for what to do this week in Abu Dhabi? We’ve got you covered

Whether you want to dive into adventure, catch an epic live show, or find a great place to eat and drink, we’ve got the lowdown on what’s on this week. From family friendly fun to top tier dining and buzzing bars, here’s your easy to follow guide to make the most of this week in Abu Dhabi.

Adventure and fun for everyone

Summer Literacy Camp

Books, crafts and a sprinkle of magic await at Maktaba’s Creative Camp. Kids can explore themes inspired by Harry Potter, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dr. Seuss and more. With storytelling, slime making, ceramic plate design and other fun activities, this is the perfect way to turn reading into an adventure.

Location: Various Maktaba branches including Khalifa Park Library, Al Wathba Library, Zayed Central Library and Al Marfa Library

Times: Daily from 10am to 8pm until August 18

Cost: Free

Contact: (02) 657 6020

@dctabudhabi

Limp Bizkit in Abu Dhabi

Get ready to break stuff as nu metal legends Limp Bizkit return to the UAE for one night only. Frontman Fred Durst and the band will fire up the stage with classics like Nookie, Break Stuff and Rollin’. This high energy concert promises a raw, unforgettable experience.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Times: August 12 from 8pm to midnight

Cost: Starting at Dhs435

Contact: etihadarena.ae

@etihadarena.ae

Beyond the Picture Book The Story Playground

Step inside a world of magic and colour at this Korean picture book exhibition. Wander through whimsical forests, starry skies and lively cities created by award winning artists. Giant wall artworks and a creative corner invites visitors of all ages to explore and make their own stories.

Location: Korean Cultural Center, Yas Creative Hub, Yas Island

Times: Daily from 10am to 6pm until August 22

Contact: kccuae@korea.kr, (02) 491 7227, uae.korean-culture.org

@kcc_uae

Snorkelling and Scuba Diving

Dive into Abu Dhabi’s warm waters and discover stunning reefs, shipwrecks and abundant marine life. Sea Hawk Water Sports offers PADI courses and daily dive packages while also running mangrove kayaking trips. Freediving UAE specialises in freediving courses and Lulu Boats provides tailor-made boat trips for scuba and watersports lovers.

Location: Various locations around Abu Dhabi

Times: Advance booking and weather permitting

Cost: Sea Hawk from Dhs150, Freediving UAE courses from Dhs800, Lulu Boats pricing varies

Contact: seahawk.ae, freedivinguae.com, luluboats.com

@seahawkuae @freedivinguae @luluboats

Smash things from your driveway

Ever felt like smashing something just for the thrill of it? Now you can, without even leaving home. The Smash Mobile by The Smash Room is a fully kitted-out van that brings the ultimate rage room experience to your doorstep. Designed for private events, it includes two zones: one to gear up and another to let loose on everything from old electronics to washing machines. Ideal for groups of four to ten, this high-energy experience is all about stress relief, your way.

Location: Your location, wherever the van goes

Date: Daily throughout August

Cost: Packages start from Dhs1,659

Contact: (02) 584 5949

@thesmashroom.ae

Make your own vintage teacup candle

Looking for a crafty weekday activity? Head to the Cultural Foundation for a charming, hands-on workshop where you’ll turn antique teacups into beautiful, one-of-a-kind candles. Led by candle artist Heba, this beginner friendly session blends creativity with sustainability and you’ll leave with your own custom candle and the skills to keep making more. A perfect way to slow down and get creative this August.

Location: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Date: August 11

Cost: Tickets from Dhs200

@abudhabicf

Drop into a summer skate session

Yes, you can skateboard in August, thanks to Circuit X’s indoor skate park on Hudayriyat Island. Whether you’re a total beginner or working on your next trick, the air conditioned space lets you skate without sweating it out. Group lessons through their skate school make it easy to level up, and all gear is included, so you can just roll in and ride.

Location: Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island

Date: Daily throughout August

Cost: Tickets from Dhs45

@circuitx_hudayriyat

For the foodies

Sidekicks

Step into Warner Bros. Hotel Abu Dhabi’s family friendly all day dining spot where your favourite supporting characters come to life. Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner and you might just meet a beloved character during your visit.

Location: Sidekicks, Warner Bros Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Times: Daily from 7am to 10:30pm

Contact: (02) 692 7742

@thewbabudhabi

Talea by Antonio Guida

Experience Michelin starred Italian cuisine at Emirates Palace. Chef Luigi Stinga serves Milanese classics with dishes like handmade ravioli, creamy carbonara and ossobuco in an elegant yet casual setting.

Location: Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road

Times: Contact for reservations

Contact: (02) 690 7999

@taleauae

Erth Restaurant

Dine inside Qasr Al Hosn and soak in the rich Emirati culture. Erth serves wholesome dishes made from locally sourced ingredients that blend traditional flavours with modern touches.

Location: North Parking, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (02) 679 4014

For the Cheers Seekers

Lock Stock and Barrel

Yas Bay Waterfront’s award-winning bar brings rock ‘n’ roll vibes to your nights with craft beers, classic burgers and live entertainment. Watch the UAE’s best bands or catch big sports events on the many large screens. Open daily until 2am.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Daily from 12pm to 2am

Contact: (02) 235 8659

Escape Bar

Relax by the pool with cocktails and tapas while enjoying stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Escape Bar is perfect for a laid-back day or evening unwind.

Location: Radisson Blue Hotel & Resort, Corniche

Times: Daily from 9am to 10pm

Contact: (02) 681 1900

Captain’s Arms

Classic English pub vibes with hearty dishes and a wide range of draft beers. Outdoor seating overlooks the renovated Le Meridien Village making it a perfect spot for any time of day.

Location: Le Meridien Village, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 12pm to 2.30am

Contact: (056) 688 5361