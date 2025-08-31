This September, the UAE is buzzing with art exhibitions that invite you to explore identity, culture, and creativity

From art exhibitions featuring multiple artists to solo showcases and digital experiences, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a regular gallery-goer or just starting to discover contemporary art, this month offers inspiring ways to connect with new ideas and stories.

Summer Collective: Wavering Hope

Wavering Hope at Ayyam Gallery unites 12 leading Syrian artists, including Othman Moussa, whose works explore the fragile balance between despair and renewal. From emotional portraits to thought-provoking mixed-media pieces, the show reflects resilience, memory, and the enduring role of art in times of change.

Location: Ayyam Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai

Times: Until September 5, 10am to 6pm (closed Sundays)

Contact: (04) 323 6242

Ana Escobar Saavedra: It Starts Where It Ends

Colombian artist Ana Escobar Saavedra’s first solo show at 421 Arts Campus explores identity through sculptural installations in marble and granite. Her work reshapes stone into textures that reflect skin and scars, challenging ideas of permanence and change. The exhibition’s title reflects a cycle of being, inspired by linguistic concepts from her native language. Guided tours in Arabic and English are available.

Location: 421 Arts Campus, Zayed Port, Freezone, Abu Dhabi

Times: Until September 7, tours in Arabic at 3pm and 5pm, English at 4pm and 6pm

Contact: (02) 676 8803

To Know Malaysia Is To Love Malaysia: Highlights from the AFK Collection

This exhibition features works by NYU Abu Dhabi MFA graduates across photography, video, installation, painting, and performance. Exploring themes like environment, migration, memory, and human connection, the Malaysian contemporary artists share personal and collective stories while connecting to global art trends. Now in its fourth year with 421 Arts Campus, it’s a platform for emerging artists to show their creative growth.

Location: Cultural Foundation, Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Abu Dhabi

Times: Until September 10, Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 8pm; Friday, 2pm to 8pm

Contact: (02) 657 6348

History Encoded: A Journey Through the Evolution of Digital Art

History Encoded presents an immersive show tracing digital art’s development, from early algorithmic works to today’s AI and blockchain-driven pieces. Featuring pioneers like Julian Hespenheide, LIA, Casey Reas, and NFT artists Hackatao and OBVIOUS, the exhibition highlights key moments and creators shaping digital creativity. Running until 22 September, it’s a must-see for anyone interested in the future of art and technology.

Location: kanvas, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Unit 1, 1 19 Street, Al Quoz, Dubai

Times: Until September 22, Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm

Contact: (04) 242 8199

Marwan Bassiouni: New Western Views (Preview)

Lawrie Shabibi presents a solo exhibition by Swiss-Egyptian-American photographer Marwan Bassiouni. Taken between 2018 and 2022, these large-scale photographs look out from mosque interiors across the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK onto everyday Western landscapes. Framed by patterned tiles, rugs, and wooden details, the works explore how Muslim communities have shaped and adapted spaces in the contemporary West. This preview offers a first look at Bassiouni’s ongoing international project.

Location: Lawrie Shabibi, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai

Times: September 19 to November 5, 10am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday (closed Sundays)

Contact: (04) 346 9906

Don’t miss the chance to explore these diverse art exhibitions.