Make the back-to-school juggle easier with talabat’s groceries, pharmacies, and family-friendly food deals

The new school year is here, and with it comes the familiar juggle: school runs, packed lunches, after-class activities, and the endless list of “just one more thing” to buy. To help take the edge off, here are some simple ways to make your routine smoother, and even save a little time (and cash) along the way.

Stock the pantry in minutes

Between lunchboxes, snacks, and quick weeknight dinners, grocery shopping can feel never-ending. Instead of long supermarket runs, talabat makes it easier with everything from fresh produce to pantry staples available on demand. With quick delivery and seasonal offers, you can stock up on school essentials in minutes, no stressful trolley dash required.

Don’t forget the school supplies

From notebooks and lunch kits to stationery, getting the kids classroom-ready can add to your already packed to-do list. talabat now has a range of everyday school supplies, meaning you can order the basics online and tick one more thing off the list without a last-minute dash to the shops.

Reset your wellness routine

September isn’t just about the kids, it’s also the perfect time to reset your own routine. talabat’s pharmacy partners make it easy to shop multivitamins, protein powders, and healthy snacks at the same time as your groceries. One delivery, everything sorted.

Dinner, sorted

Between work, homework, and after-school activities, cooking can sometimes slip down the list. talabat partners with hundreds of restaurants across the UAE, so dinner can be delivered straight to your door, with plenty of family-friendly offers to make midweek meals less stressful.

A smarter start to the school year

The back-to-school season is always a whirlwind, but with talabat on your side, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. From groceries and school supplies to wellness essentials and quick dinners, everything you need is just a few taps away.