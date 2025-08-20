Some parents will get a week of flexible working hours

Children (and parents) are preparing to head back to school in the next few weeks and the UAE government is making life a little easier for everyone. Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that government employees who have children beginning school, have been granted flexible hours on that all-important first day back. These working hours will make pick ups and drop offs easier as students head back to the classrooms.

Federal ministries and entities have been instructed to offer employees flexibility in arrival and departure times from work with a duration of three hours. This is to allow parents to accompany their children to and from school on the first day of the academic year. According to the Ministry of Education, students will return to school on Monday, August 25, 2025, after a long summer break.

However, parents of kindergarten and nursery children can have flexibility for the entire first week, allowing younger children more time to adjust. This flexibility is up to 3 hours per day and again allows parents to attend pick ups and drop offs of their little ones.

Recently the Ministry of Education outlined the key term dates for the academic year, so if you’re already planning those summer holidays, you can find the dates here. The dates apply to schools under the Ministry of Education curriculum, including many public schools and some private institutions. International schools that follow other curricula (such as British, IB, American, or Indian) may have slightly different schedules and should refer to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai or ADEK in Abu Dhabi for specific term breakdowns.

