As back to school in the UAE season begins, experts explore traffic solutions like staggered schedules and flexible work hours to reduce congestion

As families prepare for back to school in the UAE starting August 25, the familiar rush hour traffic challenges return. Experts believe that adopting later school start times and encouraging flexible work hours could significantly ease the morning congestion, making commutes smoother for parents, students, and workers alike.

Coordinated school schedules

When several schools share a neighbourhood, the morning arrival rush tends to be concentrated. Adjusting start times for different age groups can help spread out this flow, allowing roads to carry traffic more steadily throughout the morning.

Flexibility for families

Later school start times pair best with workplaces that offer flexible hours. When parents can shift their schedules, they avoid the busiest traffic periods. This balance supports a more manageable daily routine for families.

Workplaces embrace flexibility

Many companies are already encouraging flexible working hours, letting employees choose when to start their day. This flexibility often leads to a calmer morning and a more productive workday.

Encouraging shared rides and school buses

Increasing school bus use and promoting carpooling reduce the number of cars on the road. With dedicated bus lanes and expanded fleets, travel times improve, benefiting both drivers and passengers.

Building community solutions for smoother school runs

Beyond scheduling and flexibility, fostering stronger community connections can play a key role in easing traffic. When families in the same neighbourhood coordinate carpooling or walking groups, fewer vehicles are needed during peak hours. This not only cuts congestion but also builds a safer, more connected environment for children. Encouraging local networks and communication among parents can make a big difference, especially in areas with multiple schools close together.

A positive outlook

Ongoing efforts combining flexible work hours and improved transport options aim to create smoother, less crowded school runs. These practical steps make daily journeys easier and improve life for students, parents, and workers alike.