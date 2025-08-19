Back-to-school time can be an expensive time for parents in the UAE

For parents, that time is almost here. The clock is counting down to the schools opening their doors, and parents are most likely breathing a sigh of relief that they no longer have to entertain their little ones all day, every day.

If you have kids you are getting ready to send back to school in the UAE, here’s how you can cut the costs…

Look out for stationary sales

Lots of shops in the UAE often have big stationery sales on the lead-up to kids going back to school. The Carrefour back-to-school deals are always a good choice. You can also check out budget shops like Daiso, Brands for Less, and Day-to-Day too.

Reuse and recycle

Does your child really need a new school bag, pencil case, and lunchbox this year? If last year’s are still in good nick, save yourself some dirhams and give them another run.

Pack it, don’t buy it

School canteens are convenient, but daily meals quickly add up, especially if you’ve got more than one hungry student. Prepping lunches at home not only saves money, it also lets you control what’s going in. Batch-make sandwiches, pasta salads, or wraps, and add fruit and cheaper, local options.

Say yes to pre-loved

Uniform swaps in school WhatsApp groups, community Facebook pages, or even the odd car boot sale can save you a small fortune. Local thrift gems like The Sustainable Souk and Thrift for Good often have barely used backpacks, sports kits, and sometimes even laptops.

Buy in bulk

For snacks and non-perishable foods to go in lunchboxes, opt to buy in bulk from more local brands; they’re usually cheaper than buying imported goods. Park n Shop, Union Coop and Carrefour often have larger bulk options available.

Play the electronics sales game

If you need a tablet or laptop, Gitex Shopper and Amazon are your best bets for mega deals. Amazon UAE and Noon host massive back-to-school sales, often with discounts you won’t find in stores. Sharaf DG and Jumbo have August back-to-school bundles with freebies like headphones or extended warranties. Another idea is to look for refurbished tech too; they work just as well and are a significant amount cheaper.

School apps and discount programmes

Some schools have discount apps that help to reduce costs for parents, whether it’s cashback, ambassador programmes to get a discount on fees, or simply discount codes to get everything cheaper.

Carpool

Instead of paying for fuel and driving your child to and from school every day, or paying for school buses, find some other families in your area willing to carpool. You can take it in turns to act as chauffeur; this also works if your little ones have after-school activities.

Also read: The top 21 schools in Dubai and their fees

Images: Unsplash