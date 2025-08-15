Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expecting a busy period as families finish their holidays and students head back to school

Over 3.6 million passengers are expected between 13 and 25 August, with around 280,000 travellers each day with the back to school rush. Here’s how to make your journey smoother.

Use Smart Gates

If you are a UAE resident, Smart Gates let you pass through immigration quickly. These automated gates use your biometrics for fast, seamless processing, so lines are shorter and waiting times are minimal.

Repeat travellers may already have biometrics recorded. Check your eligibility at GDRFA.

Parking and pick ups

Parking can get busy if you’re picking someone up. There are no free pick-up zones, so use the car parks:

Terminal 1:

Car Park A (Premium): Dhs30 for 30 mins, Dhs40 for 2 hours

Car Park B (Economy): Dhs25 for 1 hour

Terminal 3:

Dhs30 for 30 mins, Dhs40 for 2 hours on all levels

Getting around

Taxis:

Available at DXB, but lines can be long.

Pre-book through Careem, Uber, or Bolt.

Starting fare: Dhs25.

Metro:

Red Line connects Terminals 1 and 3 to the city.

Only 2 suitcases per passenger.

Baggage limits: 1 large (81×58×30 cm), 1 small (55×38×20 cm).

You will need a nol card, which is available at the station.

Metro timings:

Monday to Thursday: 5am to midnight

Friday: 5am to 1am

Saturday: 5am to midnight

Sunday: 8am to midnight

Hand luggage and security

Dubai airport authorities have strict regulations on what you can carry in your cabin baggage, including liquids, electronics, power banks, and even certain personal items. Here’s what you need to know.

Declaring cash and valuables

If you carry cash, jewellery, or valuables over Dhs60,000, you must declare them.

Use the Afseh platform: declare.customs.ae or the Afseh app.

Make travel easier

Arrive early: at least 3 hours before your flight.

Check in online: save time and pick your seat in advance.

Keep documents ready: passport, boarding pass, and ID.

Travel light: carry only essentials to speed up security.

Stay hydrated and snack smart: bring a refillable water bottle (empty before security) and small snacks.

Use the DXB Airport app: track flights, terminal maps, and lounges.

Follow signs: smart Gates, baggage claim, and gates to save walking time.

Plan transportation: know if you’re taking a taxi, metro, or private car.

Keep kids entertained: books, tablets, or games help during long queues.

Be patient: queues are unavoidable, so give yourself extra time.

Image: Unsplash