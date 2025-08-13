Dubai Airports is set to welcome families and students returning from vacations ahead of the academic year

Students and their families are set to return back to Dubai over the next two weeks as the start of the school year approaches, leading to one of Dubai Airports’ busiest seasons.

According to an announcement by the Dubai Media Office, Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to welcome more than 3.6 million guests, with daily averages reaching 280,000. Its busiest day is forecasted for Friday, August 15, with traffic set to exceed 290,000.

The back-to-school surge follows a record-breaking first half of 2025, where DXB welcomed back 9.88 million international overnight visitors.

DXB is working with the community, from airlines to control authorities and commercial and service partners, to ensure a seamless journey for all guests during the busy travel period.

If you make up part of these numbers, DXB has shared essential tips to help navigate the airport

– Use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process

– Keep passports, boarding passes and your visas ready to speed up clearance

– If you want to avoid the crowds, make use of the lounges, dining and shopping outlets, and Duty Free

– Use the Dubai Metro located at DXB’s Terminals 1 and 3, or utilise other transport options, including Uber, Careem, RTA taxis, or car rentals

Additionally, enhanced support is provided for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards (part of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, these lanyards are recognized internationally and help Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central staff identify and assist travelers with non-visible disabilities), and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

Stay up-to-date with the latest details on your flight and other announcements only via official channels.

Images: Dubai Media Office