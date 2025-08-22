Back to school doesn’t have to be stressful

Summer holidays are full of late nights, lazy mornings, and endless freedom, but as the kids are easing back to school, parents across the UAE know the struggle: how do you get children back into a school routine without meltdowns, moaning, or missed alarms?

“Getting back into the school routine can be a challenge, but with a little preparation, the transition can be smooth and stress-free for both children and parents,” says Dr Funke Baffour-Awuah, Corporate Head of Wellbeing at GEMS Education.

Here are her expert back-to-school tips, plus some bonus parent-approved hacks, to help you all ease back into term time without the morning meltdowns.

Protect the power hours

Sleep researchers call the hours before midnight the “golden hours” for restoration. In the week before school starts, gradually shift bedtime 15 minutes earlier each night until children are getting the 9-11 hours (for younger ones) or 8-10 hours (for teens) recommended by the CDC. A well-rested brain can absorb new learning up to 40% more effectively, creating a powerful foundation for a successful term.

Prime the mind for positivity

Neuroscience shows that anticipating a positive experience can lower cortisol and boost mood. In the days leading up to school, create a “morning moment” to mentally prepare for the term. Have a family conversation about the fun parts of school – seeing friends, a favourite subject, or a new after-school club. This simple mental rehearsal of the positive aspects builds a calm, optimistic launchpad, helping children feel grounded and ready for the first day.

Rehearse the rhythm

Our brains thrive on predictability. A few days before term begins, practice the school routine in a gentle “dress rehearsal”. Go through the steps of waking up, having breakfast, getting dressed, and getting out the door, all without the pressure of the clock. This helps the nervous system adapt to the new rhythm, significantly reducing first-day anxiety for both children and parents.

Have conversations that count

Children returning to school often carry invisible backpacks of emotions. A Harvard study found that when adults respond with empathy, a child’s stress levels drop significantly within minutes. Make time to listen, label emotions (for example, “I understand you’re feeling a bit nervous”), and offer reassurance. This kind of emotional connection is the vital bridge to building academic confidence and security.

Parent-approved hacks

Refresh the lunch game

Get kids involved in planning and prepping their lunches. If they’ve had a say in the menu (yes, even if that means cucumber stars or quirky wraps), they’re more likely to eat well and have steady energy throughout the day.

Ease back on the screens

A sudden screen-time ban can spark rebellion, so taper off slowly. Start introducing screen-free evenings as school starts, swapping devices for board games, reading, or evening walks to help bodies and brains wind down.

Build in buffer time

Morning stress isn’t just about waking up late, it’s about cutting it too close. Factor in a 10-minute “just in case” window to the school run. Less rushing = fewer meltdowns (and less coffee-spilling for you).

Sync your own schedule

Parents, your mood sets the tone. If you’re rushing and stressed, kids will pick up on it. Adjust your own wake-up and prep routine so you’re not scrambling either.

Limit big life changes before term starts

If possible, avoid major schedule changes (like travel, new extracurriculars, or big home projects) before schools starts. A calm, predictable home environment makes the transition much smoother.

Review school essentials together

Go over the timetable, homework expectations, and any after-school activities as a family. This way, there are no “surprise” late days or PE kit panic moments in the first few weeks.

Stay flexible

Despite all the prep, the first few weeks can be bumpy. Build in time for early nights, quiet afternoons, and extra patience as everyone adjusts.

