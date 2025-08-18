Your timely guide to Dubai’s top-rated schools before the new term begins

With schools across Dubai set to reopen later this month, many parents are weighing up options for the year ahead. Choosing the right school can feel overwhelming, but the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) helps simplify the process with its official ratings. Each year, schools are inspected and ranked across key areas of education, giving parents a clearer picture of where each institution stands.

The department evaluates effectiveness of the school, the learning environment, student achievements and also specific subject assessments. The rankings are as follows: Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, Weak.

In the ratings for 2023/2024, there were 21 schools ranked Outstanding by KHDA according to Edarabia, so as of last year, these are the best schools in Dubai:

GEMS Modern Academy, Nad Al Sheba, average fees of Dhs51,226

GEMS Dubai American Academy, Hessa Street, average fees of 73,725

GEMS Wellington International School, Sheikh Zayed Road, average fees of 69,769

GEMS Jumeirah Primary School (JPS), Al Safa, average fees of 46,188

Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Al Barsha South, average fees of 76,697

Horizon English School Dubai, Al Safa, average fees of 46,622

Kings School Al Barsha, average fees of 75,710

Repton School Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, average fees of 73,932

Kings School Dubai, Umm Suqueim, average fees of 55,001

Dubai College, Al Sufouh, average fees of 92,339

Deira International School, Dubai Festival City, average fees of 61,285

Dubai British School Emirates Hills, average fees of 63, 121

Dubai English Speaking College, Academic City, average fees of 72,479

Dubai English Speaking School (DESS), Oud Metha Road, average fees of 39,681

Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS), Arabian Ranches, average fees of 73,949

Dubai International Academy (DIA), Emirates Hills, average fees of 56,807

Victory Heights Primary School, Dubai Sports City, average fees of 43,227

Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, average fees of 66,500

Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS), Jumeirah, average fees of 73,949

Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou Oud-Metha, average fees of 29,670

Safa Community School, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, average fees of 71,939

Outstanding schools in Dubai mean that they provide an exceptionally high quality of performance or practice. Last year, there were a total of 209 schools inspected, 10 of them being inspected for the first time as they were new schools.

Also read : New schools opening in the UAE in 2025 and 2026