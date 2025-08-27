One of the world’s most loved boy bands Big Time Rush is coming to Dubai

Fans of Big Time Rush have something to look forward to as the band is performing live in Dubai as part of their In Real Life Worldwide Tour.

Who are Big Time Rush?

Big Time Rush began as a popular Nickelodeon TV show in 2009. The series followed four friends from Minnesota: Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan who dreamed of becoming pop stars. The show mixed comedy, friendship, and music, and quickly became a hit with kids and teens.

Because the show featured the actors performing songs as part of the storyline, they decided to form a real-life band. They went on to release albums, tour internationally, and perform for millions of fans around the world.

They released three albums, toured the world, and took a break in 2013. After seven years, they reunited in 2020, performing special shows and re-releasing music, including an acoustic version of their hit “Worldwide”, which got over 10 million streams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

What to expect at the Dubai show

Fans can look forward to a high-energy performance from Big Time Rush, featuring many of their most popular hits. The band will bring their signature fun, catchy pop songs to the stage, creating a concert experience full of music, dancing, and fan interaction.

Joining them will be special guests Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, adding extra entertainment and surprises throughout the night. The show promises to be a celebration of music, friendship, and nostalgia, making it enjoyable for both longtime fans and a new generation discovering Big Time Rush for the first time.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 29, 2025 via Live Nation Middle East and Coca-Cola Arena

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Cost: To be confirmed

Also read: Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 adds 13 new shows, including laughs for kids

Image: Big Time Rush Instagram