The Dubai Comedy Festival just got even bigger, with a fresh batch of acts, family-friendly shows, and must-see comedy hitting stages across the city this October

The biggest laughter fest Dubai Comedy Festival returns from October 2 to 12, now featuring 13 exciting new shows that round out an already star-studded lineup. Spanning multiple venues, languages, and age groups, this year’s festival ensures there’s something hilarious for everyone.

New additions include:

3a Ka3ba Improv Show: Lebanese improv quintet bringing fast-paced, high-energy comedy.

Mike Young & Friends: Detroit comedian Mike Young joins global talents for two nights of laugh-out-loud comedy.

Stuff!: Melbourne duo Jon & Jero deliver an interactive, family-friendly adventure perfect for kids.

Tape Face: The globally acclaimed silent comedy star from America’s Got Talent who turns everyday objects into hilarious antics.

Con Coutis: A futuristic comedy show filled with clever storytelling and audio-driven laughs.

MUSH: Offbeat, imaginative comedy that’s weird, wonderful, and suitable for older kids and teens.

Jonny Awsum: Feel-good musical comedy for younger audiences, guaranteed to get kids singing and laughing.

Laser Kiwi: Surreal sketch circus with jaw-dropping stunts and playful humour for teens and adults.

101 Ways to Annoy Your Parents and Other Really Old People: Matty Grey’s award-winning kids’ show full of mischief and laughter.

Bin Swelah & Friends: Emirati comedian Bin Swelah brings bold humour and hilarious stories for adult audiences.

Ahmed Saif: Relatable comedy exploring influencer culture, fame, and everyday life in Dubai.

Imah Dumagay: Sharp, witty commentary on expat life, culture, and marriage delivered with charm and humour.

Brother From Another Mother: South African duo Riaad Moosa and Joey Rasdien combine their comedic styles for a hilarious exploration of culture and family.

Seven of these shows: Stuff!, MUSH, Jonny Awsum, 101 Ways to Annoy Your Parents, and others, are designed especially for junior audiences, ensuring laughter for the whole family.

These shows join previously announced headliners including Mo Amer, Tom Segura, Zakir Khan, Redouane Bougheraba, Gaurav Kapoor, Morgan Jay, Amer Zahr, Omid Djalili, Akaash Singh, Joanne McNally, John Achkar, Malik Al-Masrah, Ivan Abramov, and NearlyParents Podcast Live.

Venues: Dubai Opera, Mall of the Emirates Theatres, and Coca-Cola Arena

Dates: October 2 to October 12

Times: Times vary

Cost: From Dhs115

Contact: For tickets, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae

Image: Supplied