Your guide to black points, how to avoid fines and keep your driving licence safe

Ever wondered how many black points you have on your UAE driving licence? Worried about losing your licence suddenly? In the UAE, black points are serious as they can affect your driving privileges, insurance, and even your job.

Here’s a simple guide to understanding, checking, and removing black points in the UAE.

What are black points?

They are demerits added to your driving record when you break traffic rules. They are linked to your Emirates ID, not your car. The more points you get, the closer you are to licence suspension.

If you reach 24 points in 12 months, your licence can be suspended. No warnings, no exceptions.

Authorities in the UAE are now stricter than ever, using digital monitoring and new campaigns to track violations.

How do drivers get black points?

Drivers in the UAE can receive them for breaking traffic rules. Here are a few examples, and to view the full list you can visit dubaipolice.gov.ae:

Speeding (minor/major) : 4 to 12 points, Dhs600 to 3,000

Running a red light : 12 points, Dhs1,000

Using a mobile phone while driving : 4 points, Dhs800

Not wearing a seatbelt : 4 points, Dhs400

Reckless driving : 23 points, fined by court

Driving without a licence plate : 23 points, Dhs3,000

Overtaking on the hard shoulder: 6 points, Dhs1,000

Key points to remember:

Accumulating 24 points in 12 months can lead to licence suspension.

Points stay on your record until they expire after 12 months, are removed through official courses, or successfully appealed.

The consequences of accumulating black points

If your points add up, you could face:

Licence suspension: 3 to 12 months depending on vehicle type and repeated offences

Court referrals: For serious violations like DUI or reckless driving

Higher insurance premiums: Your policy could cost more or even be refused

Background check issues: Important if your job requires a clean driving record

Checking your black points

You don’t have to visit a police station to check your points. Here’s how to do it online:

MOI Portal: moi.gov.ae,

Dubai Police: dubaipolice.gov.ae or Dubai Police App

Abu Dhabi (TAMM): TAMM or Abu Dhabi Police app

Sharjah Police: shjpolice.gov.ae

If there’s an error, visit a police service centre for manual verification.

How to remove black points

Government-approved courses

Abu Dhabi: Traffic Awareness Course via TAMM or Abu Dhabi Police website removes up to 8 points. Fee around Dhs200. Online modules available.

Dubai: Traffic Awareness Workshop via app or portal, up to 8 points cleared.

Sharjah: Apply in person at a service centre to join a reduction course.

Annual “Accident-Free Day” campaign

Participate in the campaign day which is happening next week, August 25

Avoid violations for 24 hours

4 black points are removed within two weeks

Open to all drivers 18+ with a valid licence

Other Options

Point transfer: Assign points to the actual driver if you weren’t behind the wheel

Appeal: Submit evidence within 15 to 30 days if points were given in error

In some cases, the court may allow you to complete community service instead of paying fines. By fulfilling the required hours, you can have the black points removed.

Settle your traffic fines on time, as delays can complicate the process of clearing black points.

Tips to Avoid Getting Black Points

Always buckle up

Stick to speed limits

Never use your phone while driving

Maintain a safe distance (minimum 3 seconds)

Use approved child seats for kids under 10

Check your points online regularly

A little care can save you from a big headache later.

Image: What’s On Archive